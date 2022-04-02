Brighton vs Norwich, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Brighton and Norwich City are on ice-cold streaks for the ages and each hopes that the other’s goes a bit longer when the visiting Canaries try to boost Premier League safety hopes at the Amex Stadium (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

The Seagulls have lost six-straight matches including setbacks to Burnley and Newcastle, though Norwich can at least thank Graham Potter and Co. for a win over Watford on Feb. 12.

Brighton’s 33 points are still 11 points clear of the bottom three and 16 more than the last-place Canaries, have lost six matches and drawn Palace since also beating Watford prior to a long winless run.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Norwich.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

The Seagulls get Adam Lallana back. He’s available and not the only boost as Alexis Mac Allister and Tariq Lamptey are back and starting. Adam Webster is the only question mark to not pass for the 18.

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup options

Christoph Zimmermann is fit for the bench after recovering from an eye infection but Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele are out.

How to watch Brighton vs Norwich live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

