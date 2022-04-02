Burnley vs Man City, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Can Burnley catch Man City with each eye on a different upcoming massive hurdle to their season goals when the Premier League leaders enter Turf Moor on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium )?

The Citizens have lost just once and drawn twice since the calendar turned to 2022 but now see their table lead down to a single point over red-hot Liverpool, who they happen to face in their next Premier League encounter… which comes after a UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Atletico Madrid.

WATCH BURNLEY vs MAN CITY STREAM LIVE

So, yes, even a Pep Guardiola team could be caught a bit sleepy, especially given City had far more players busy with the international window as well as some availability questions for players.

But Burnley’s seen safety move four points away and the 19th-place Clarets have a big midweek match as well: Everton, who’s played the same amount of matches and is the 17th-place team in question.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Man City.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup options

Ben Mee won’t face his former club, and Nathan Collins will miss out after seeing a red card. Johann Berg Gudmundsson is out, but there’s hope for Erik Pieters and Matej Vydra.

Man City team news, injuries, lineup options

City won’t have Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer, but John Stones is back on the bench and Ederson starts in goal.

How to watch Burnley vs Man City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Online: Stream on Peacock Premium