Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

Arsenal continues its top-four pursuit with another London derby in the Premier League against longtime pal Patrick Vieira and his Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park (watch live at 3pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ).

Since losing on New Year’s Day to Man City, Arsenal’s only PL loss came March 16 at Liverpool and the Gunners have surged into the catbird seat when it comes to claiming fourth place. Third may be in play now that Chelsea’s again dropped points.

Palace and Arsenal drew 2-2 at the Emirates back in October, another Monday match and one that saw Alexandre Lacazette rescue a point for the Gunners in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Benteke, and Odsonne Edouard also scored in the draw.

Palace has two wins and two draws in its last four matches, and Vieira’s men are unbeaten across six in all competitions when you throw in a 2-1 FA Cup win over Stoke City and 4-0 demolition of Everton in the same competition.

Vieira, the legendary Arsenal midfielder, was recently honored by the Premier League Hall of Fame, and his manager career is off to a fine start in England after stints with Ligue 1 club Nice and MLS side NYCFC.

Here’s more you need to know before you watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

James McArthur (thigh), Michael Olise (ankle), Wilfried Zaha (thigh), and Nathan Ferguson (thigh) all face late fitness tests for this London derby.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) and Aaron Ramsdale (chest) long shots to play but Bukayo Saka should be back.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live, stream link, and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Monday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium