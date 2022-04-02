Leeds vs Southampton should be a pulsating clash at Elland Road on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium ) as both teams always go all-out for the win.

They simply know no other way as both their managers came through the Red Bull system and Gegenpressing is in their blood.

Jesse Marsch (just the third American to coach a Premier League side) led Leeds to two-straight wins before the international break and that gave the Yorkshire side a huge confidence boost. Their miraculous comeback win at Wolves (after being 2-0 down) summed up their spirit, as Luke Ayling’s stoppage-time winner gave them a little breathing room above the relegation zone. But not much. Leeds have had huge injury problems all season long but should have Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper back for this game, which is another huge boost, but they’ve lost star striker Patrick Bamford to injury once again.

As for Southampton, well, they are a streaky team and were flying early on in 2022. But a run of four-straight defeats in all competitions has left Ralph Hasenhuttl a little deflated. That said, Saints are still pushing for a top 10 finish and this young squad are definitely overachieving. Their high-press unsettles teams and they usually thrive against opponents who go toe-to-toe with them. However, when teams sit back and soak up the pressure, there are plenty of gaps on the break which Newcastle and Watford made the most of in recent wins at Southampton.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Southampton.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

Kalvin Phillips is back on the bench once again, while Liam Cooper is also back and starts, which is a massive boost. Patrick Bamford will likely miss the rest of the season after he suffered another foot issue just a few games into his comeback from a lengthy lay-off. Tyler Roberts is also out for the rest of the season, so Leeds are looking light up top. Left back Junior Firpo is out, while Jamie Shackleton is battling to be fit.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

Saints are without goalkeeper Alex McCarthy due to his hamstring injury, while center back Lyanco is close to a return after the hamstring injury he picked up in February. Ibrahima Diallo starts for Saints, as it looks like they may switch to a midfield diamond.

Lining up at Leeds 😇 Here's the #SaintsFC team for today's meeting with #LUFC: pic.twitter.com/eZf416yImD — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 2, 2022

