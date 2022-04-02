Manchester United vs Leicester, live! Score, updates, TV, how to watch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United returns from international break with the Premier League its lone focus and a better run of fixtures beginning with a visit from Leicester City at Old Trafford (watch live, 12:30pm ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Red Devils were bounced from the UEFA Champions League before the break at the end of a brutal fixture list that included two bouts with Atletico Madrid, a Manchester derby, and a home battle with Tottenham Hotspur.

WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED vs LEICESTER STREAM LIVE

Man United’s margin of error for getting back into the top four is very, very slim. Ralf Rangnick’s men are four points behind Arsenal and have played one more match than the Gunners.

Leicester City’s season has not gone to plan. Some of it is underperformance but plenty goes down to injuries. The Foxes have, however, won three of their last four in the Premier League and will be in the top seven discussion with a hot streak; Leicester has played 2-3 matches less than West Ham, Wolves, and Aston Villa but are 12 points back of the seventh-place Irons.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Leicester.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Edinson Cavani picked up an injury with Uruguay and is out, while Mason Greenwood remains suspended indefinitely. Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly misses out through illness.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

The answer to whether Jamie Vardy will be back (again) for the Foxes on Saturday is no. Marc Albrighton makes the bench, while Wilfred Ndidi, Ryan Bertrand, and Danny Ward are out of the lineup.

Two big defensive returns at Old Trafford 📝 👀#MunLei pic.twitter.com/36IjKMaGbX — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 2, 2022

How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com