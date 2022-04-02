Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the draw made, it is time to release the 2022 World Cup rankings.

[ MORE: USMNT react to draw ]

There are a few clear favorites to win the World Cup in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.

Keep an eye out on a few underdogs too, as there are some real opportunities which have opened up depending on what side of the bracket you’re on.

[ MORE: Full schedule for World Cup ]

We will updates these World Cup rankings before and during the tournament in Qatar, which takes place from November 21 to December 18.

[ MORE: Betting odds for 2022 World Cup ]

Let us know what you think of the rankings below.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 21, 2022 to December 18, 2022

Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)

Location: Qatar

TV channel: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

World Cup rankings – April 2, 2022

32. UAE/Australia/Peru

31. Tunisia

30. Costa Rica/New Zealand

29. Ghana

28. Saudi Arabia

27. Qatar

26. Cameroon

25. Japan

24. Iran

23. Canada

22. Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

21. Serbia

20. Poland

19. Ecuador

18. Mexico

17. Morocco

16. South Korea

15. USA

14. Croatia

13. Senegal

12. Switzerland

11. Uruguay

10. Portugal

9. Denmark

8. Netherlands

7. Spain

6. Argentina

5. Germany

4. France

3. England

2. Belgium

1. Brazil

Follow @JPW_NBCSports