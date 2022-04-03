Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

USMNT center back Cameron Carter-Vickers was the hero for Celtic as they beat Rangers 2-1 in a crucial Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

[ MORE: Full World Cup schedule, dates, times ]

The win extends Celtic’s lead atop the table to six points over second-place Rangers, as Ange Postecoglou’s side continue to improve in his debut season in charge and have a healthy advantage in the title race heading into the final 11 games of the season.

As for Giovanni van Bronckhorst, he is trying his best to steady the ship after Steven Gerrard left mid-season but this defeat is a hammer blow for the Dutch coach.

Celtic turn game on its head after Ramsey scores early

It was all going so well for the hosts as Rangers took the lead after just three minutes through Aaron Ramsey’s strike.

Aaron Ramsey had given Rangers the lead after just two minutes with a deft finish. 👌 pic.twitter.com/tK9GDqd2yI — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 3, 2022

But Celtic scored twice in the first half to turn the game on its head. First, Tom Rogic scored just four minutes after Ramsey’s opener to cap a wild start.

Then came the winning moment, as USMNT center back Carter-Vickers finished to send the small contingent of away fans (visiting fans haven’t been permitted at Old Firm games since December 2019) wild.

Cameron Carter-Vickers scores in the Old Firm as Celtic come from behind to lead! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/unvlAW5Sud — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 3, 2022

Controversy as broken glass delays start to second half

There was a delay to the start of the second half as broken glass was cleared from the pitch, as a bottle was smashed close to the goal which Joe Hart and Celtic were defending. And defend it they did.

Rangers dominated the second half but Carter-Vickers, still just 24 years old, led the Celtic rearguard heroically as they cleared cross after cross and Rangers snatched at half chances.

This is a huge win for Celtic as they close in on a first league title since the 2019-20 season.

Second half of the Old Firm derby was delayed at Ibrox due to broken glass being thrown onto the pitch and around the goal Joe Hart and Celtic were defending. #Rangers #CelticFC pic.twitter.com/GQOj1q8ddj — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 3, 2022

Follow @JPW_NBCSports