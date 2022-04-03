Tottenham vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, How to watch, stream link

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur’s matches with Newcastle United have provided plenty of entertainment in recent seasons and the pair will be looking forward to a Sunday morning encounter in North London (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs were nearly tripped up by the Magpies back in October, a 3-2 affair that gave them two wins and two draws in their last four matches against Newcastle, with a 3-1 win joined by 1-1 and 2-2 draws.

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM v NEWCASTLE – LINK

On top of that, the last time there was a zero on the scoreboard at the end of Spurs-Newcastle match was a Magpies win at Tottenham in August 2019, so this fixtures hasn’t exactly been a predictable one.

A Spurs win would put them level on points with rivals Arsenal before the Gunners play Monday at Crystal Palace. Newcastle is nine points clear of the bottom three but would love to move closer to the top half with a surprising result at Spurs.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Newcastle.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Japhet Tanganga (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin)

This is how we line-up this afternoon! 👇 pic.twitter.com/gSO5Yf7EQE — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 3, 2022

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Kieran Trippier (foot), Callum Wilson (calf), Isaac Hayden (suspension), Jamal Lewis (groin), Federico Fernandez (oblique)

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com