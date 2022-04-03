Tottenham vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, How to watch, stream link

Tottenham Hotspur’s matches with Newcastle United have provided plenty of entertainment in recent seasons and the pair will be looking forward to a Sunday morning encounter in North London (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs were nearly tripped up by the Magpies back in October, a 3-2 affair that gave them two wins and two draws in their last four matches against Newcastle, with a 3-1 win joined by 1-1 and 2-2 draws.

On top of that, the last time there was a zero on the scoreboard at the end of Spurs-Newcastle match was a Magpies win at Tottenham in August 2019, so this fixtures hasn’t exactly been a predictable one.

A Spurs win would put them level on points with rivals Arsenal before the Gunners play Monday at Crystal Palace. Newcastle is nine points clear of the bottom three but would love to move closer to the top half with a surprising result at Spurs.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs  Newcastle.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Japhet Tanganga (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Kieran Trippier (foot), Callum Wilson (calf), Isaac Hayden (suspension), Jamal Lewis (groin), Federico Fernandez (oblique)

How to watch Tottenham vs  Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

