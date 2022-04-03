West Ham beat Everton at the London Stadium to keep their top four hopes alive and increase the relegation fears of the Toffees.

Aaron Cresswell’s free kick put West Ham ahead but Mason Holgate equalized in the second half to make it interesting. However, moments later Jarrod Bowen scored what turned out to be the winner as Michael Keane was sent off to compound another awful outing for Frank Lampard as Everton boss.

With the win West Ham move just three points behind Arsenal in the top four battle, while Everton remain on 25 points and are embroiled in a proper relegation scrap.

West Ham vs Everton final score, stats

West Ham 2-1 Everton

Goals scored: Cresswell 32′, Holgate 53′, Bowen 58′

Shots: West Ham 11, Everton 13

Shots on target: West Ham 5, Everton 2

Possession: West Ham 56, Everton 44

Three things we learned from West Ham vs Everton

1. Negative Everton have zero momentum: Frank Lampard was forced into a late change as Donny van de Beek was injured in the warm-up and Mason Holgate replaced him. Holgate scored the equalizer but generally losing DVB made Everton more negative in the run of play. They had a few bright moments in each half but Everton played this game not to lose it rather than playing to win it. They have zero momentum right now and Lampard has lost six of his first eight Premier League games in charge. This is not the time of the season when you want to be bang out of form and lacking in confidence. Especially when you’re in a relegation battle.

2. Hammers show extra quality: This wasn’t a glorious West Ham display but it proved they have the extra quality needed to win games. Antonio and Bowen combined for the winning goal and Aaron Cresswell’s sublime free kick was a thing of beauty. West Ham aren’t the best team to watch in the Premier League but they’re so efficient. They’re still in the top four hunt heading into the final weeks of the season, as they’ve juggled another European push with their fine run to the Europa League quarterfinals. What a job David Moyes has done.

3. Relegation showndown looms large: For Lampard and Everton the game at Burnley on Wednesday is basically their season. Lose that and they are just one point ahead of Burnley and will be right on the edge of dropping into the relegation zone. Everton have the worst away record in the PL this season as they’ve picked up just six points on the road. Without Michael Keane at center back due to suspension and injury issues galore, Lampard doesn’t have a lot of options to change things around for the trip to Turf Moor. Everton look like a team who fear they might go down. If they lose at Burnley, the relegation alarm bells which were ringing in the background will now be blearing through a loudspeaker.

Man of the Match: Declan Rice – Dominated midfield and always had time on the ball. Class.

Cresswell’s magic sparks Hammers into life

West Ham should have taken the lead early on as Said Benrahma set up Pablo Fornals but Jordan Pickford rushed off his line to block the shot with his legs.

At the other end Everton’s best chance of the first half came as Richarlison was played in and the Brazilian rounded Lukasz Fabianski but Ryan Fredericks got back just in time to clear the danger.

Cresswell then curled home a stunning free kick to give West Ham the lead but Richarlison should have equalized before half time. A long ball forward caught out Fredericks and Richarlison’s effort with the outside of his right flew just over.

Antonio and Benrahma went close to doubling West Ham’s lead before the break as Everton were glad to hear the half time whistle.

Everton can’t make most of lucky break

Dominic Calvert-Lewin flashed a shot over at the start of the second half and then Holgate’s volley took a deflection and flew in as the Toffees drew level.

But moments later West Ham were back ahead as Alex Iwobi lost the ball in midfield. Antonio was played in by Pablo Fornals and although Pickford saved his effort, Bowen was on hand to slot home the rebound on his return to action.

Everton were then handed another huge blow as Michael Keane picked up a silly second yellow card and the Toffees had to play the final 25 minutes with 10 men.

After that red card West Ham eased to victory as Everton remain in deep trouble.

