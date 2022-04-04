Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The USMNT will face El Salvador and Grenada as it defends the first-ever CONCACAF Nations League title when the 2022-23 tournament kicks off this summer.

[ MORE: World Cup odds – Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners ]

Famously, the USMNT beat Mexico via Christian Pulisic’s 114th-minute penalty kick in the final last summer to claim the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League title. Gregg Berhalter and Co., were handed a favorable draw alongside El Salvador and Grenada in League A – Group D.

The U.S. men’s national team is expected to play a pair of friendlies in June as well, around their first two games of the Nations League group stage.

[ MORE: World Cup schedule – groups, calendar, brackets, dates ]

Last year’s runners-up were sent to Group A, where they’ll face Jamaica and Suriname. Canada, who finished top of the Octagonal round of 2022 World Cup qualifying, are headed to Group C to face Honduras and Curacao. Group B will see Costa Rica, Panama and Martinique battle for the fourth and final place in the final four in the summer of 2023.

Below are the groups and schedule for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League..

2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League group stage draw – League A

Group A

Mexico

Jamaica

Suriname

Group B

Costa Rica

Panama

Martinique

Group C

Canada

Honduras

Curacao

Group D

USMNT

El Salvador

Grenada

2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League schedule

Group stage: June 2-14 (two matchdays per team), March 2023 (two matchdays per team)

Semifinals, third-place and final: June 2023

Matchups, dates and times to be announced “in the coming days,” per CONCACAF.

Follow @AndyEdMLS