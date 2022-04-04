Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid promises to be an epic UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday (live, 3pm ET) at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola against Diego Simeone is not only a clash of styles but also a clash between two of the best managers of the last few decades. If not two of the best managers ever.

Manchester City have looked imperious in Europe so far this season and they are the favorites to go one step further than last season and win their first-ever Champions League trophy. With the Premier League title race pushing them all the way as they battle with Liverpool, Guardiola is still trying to win the treble as they also face Liverpool in the FA Cup semifinals in 10 days. But first, this huge clash against Atleti, who will sit back and try to frustrate City. Will Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez be able to unlock this stubborn Atletico defense?

On the other side of things, Guardiola has been waxing lyrical about the technical quality of Simeone’s side, especially when they launch attacks and get into the final third. Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann have found form in recent months, while Luis Suarez remains dangerous off the bench. Atletico are the reigning Spanish champions but they haven’t been in the La Liga title race this season. However, they look set for a top four finish and seem to thrive in these kind of situations where most people expect them to come up short.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Center back Ruben Dias remains out with a thigh injury, while Cole Palmer continues to struggle with a foot and ankle issue. City will likely play Grealish, Mahrez and Foden as a fluid front three, while Laporte and Stones could start together at center back.

Atletico Madrid team news, injuries, lineup options

Star center back Jose Gimenez is out after being injured in the win against Alaves at the weekend, which is a huge blow for Simeone. Mexico star Hector Herrera is expected to come back into midfield after missing the game against Alaves after being on international duty as he helped El Tri reach the World Cup.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid odds

(-300) Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid (+850). Draw: +400

How to watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

