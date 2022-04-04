The 2021-22 Premier League season has reached the business end of the campaign and the ‘run-in’ is going to be wild up and down the league.

Focusing on the Premier League relegation battle, there are seven teams scrapping to stay in the Premier League. We know three will go down but it is getting so tight and tense at the bottom of the table.

Norwich City Burnley and Watford look to be fighting an uphill battle, but they’ve shown they can spring surprises.

Everton and Leeds United are both still in trouble entering the final few months of the season as neither side would have expected to be in a relegation scrap this season. While Brentford and Newcastle look to have found form at the right time, as the latter looked doomed just a few months ago but went on an incredible run to push themselves up the table.

Below we focus on the standings, fixtures and analyze the survival hopes for the teams in the Premier League relegation scrap, and we will update this article each week between now and the end of the season.

Premier League relegation battle – As it stands

14th: Brentford – 33 points (31 games) GD -11

15th: Newcastle United – 31 points (30 games played) GD -21

16th: Leeds United – 30 points (31 games) GD -33

17th: Everton – 25 points (28 games) GD -19

18th: Watford – 22 points (30 games) GD -28

19th: Burnley – 21 points (28 games) GD -18

20th: Norwich City – 18 points (30 games) GD -45

Norwich City

Dean Smith has done a good job to give Norwich a fighting chance as they enter the last few months. But now they have to kick on. Their games against Burnley and Newcastle coming up are key, as they have to win both of those to give themselves a chance. Norwich have shown they can produce surprises and they have to be solid defensively. If they are, Pukki can bag the goals to give them a chance. But look at their remaining schedule. Ouch.

Remaining games: Burnley (H), Man United (A), Newcastle (H), Aston Villa (A), West Ham (H), Wolves (A), Tottenham (H). Date TBA: Leicester City (A)

Rating their chances of staying up: 0 percent

Watford

Roy Hodgson is doing his best to turn things around at Watford and their attacking options will always give them a chance in games. Their win away at Southampton was huge for belief. They have to keep improving defensively if they’re going to stay in the Premier League. They have a decent run-in, on paper, as they play Leeds, Brentford and Burnley. If they win those three games they have a chance, but anything less and it looks like they’re down.

Remaining games: Leeds (H), Brentford (H), Man City (A), Burnley (H), Crystal Palace (A), Leicester City (H), Chelsea (A). Date TBA: Everton (H)

Rating their chances of staying up: 20 percent

Burnley

Sean Dyche’s Clarets will be scrapping away until the bitter end but time is running out. They still have to play Watford, Norwich and Everton, so it feels like their destiny is in their own hands. If Wout Weghorst and Maxwel Cornet stay fit, they have a real chance of pulling off a wonderful escape. That home game on the last day of the season against Newcastle could be what it all comes down to.

Remaining games: Everton (H), Norwich City (A), West Ham (A), Southampton (H), Wolves (H), Watford (A), Aston Villa (H), Aston Villa (A), Tottenham (A), Newcastle (H).

Rating their chances of staying up: 20 percent

Everton

Frank Lampard’s Toffees are sinking towards the bottom three. Fast. After a run of six defeats from his first eight games in charge, Lampard’s side do not look up for the relegation scrap. They have some quality players but do they have players who are up for the fight to stay in the Premier League? It doesn’t look like it. They have a very tough schedule to finish the season too. Everton have never been relegated from the Premier League…

Remaining games: Burnley (A), Man United (H), Liverpool (A), Chelsea (H), Leicester City (A), Leicester (H), Brentford (H), Arsenal (A). Date TBA: Watford (H), Crystal Palace (H)

Rating their chances of staying up: 25 percent

Leeds United

American coach Jesse Marsch has a huge job on his hands to not only replace Marcelo Bielsa but keep Leeds up. They were in freefall after six defeats in their last seven and they are leaking so many goals, but they did win late on at home against Norwich City and Wolves in March to boost their hopes. Marsch will shore things up and make Leeds more pragmatic, but their survival hinges on two players getting fit: Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips. It really is as simple as that. They play two direct rivals in the relegation scrap (Watford and Brentford) and they need to win those games and hope for a few upsets between now and May 22 to stay out of the Premier League relegation zone. They should be fine. But it will be close.

Remaining games: Watford (A), Chelsea (H), Crystal Palace (A), Man City (H), Arsenal (A), Brighton (H), Brentford (A)

Rating their chances of staying up: 40 percent

Newcastle United

Eddie Howe’s side were in sensational form as a run of nine games unbeaten and six wins from seven propelled them out of the bottom three and up the Premier League. However, they’ve now lost three on the spin and have a horrendous run of fixtures to end the season. Newcastle should be fine and probably need three more wins to guarantee safety, but they have to get those wins on the board in the next few weeks.

Remaining games: Wolves (H), Leicester City (H), Crystal Palace (H), Norwich City (A), Liverpool (H), Man City (A), Arsenal (H), Burnley (A).

Rating their chances of staying up: 55 percent

Brentford

Christian Eriksen’s addition looks like a masterstroke as the Bees have all but kept themselves up with their recent wins against Norwich City, Burnley and Chelsea as Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo are back to their best. Brentford have a fairly favorable run-in too as they face Watford, Everton and Leeds. Two wins from those three games will be enough to keep the Premier League debutants in the top-flight for another season.

Remaining games: West Ham (H), Watford (A), Tottenham (H), Man United (A), Southampton (H), Everton (A), Leeds (H)

Rating their chances of staying up: 80 percent

