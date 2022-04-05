Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Benfica vs Liverpool: The Reds will continue their UEFA Champions League quest when they visit Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday for the quarterfinal first leg.

Jurgen Klopp’s side reached the last-eight by surviving a round-of-16 clash with Inter Milan on the back of their 2-0 first-leg win in Milan. Since losing the second leg 1-0 at Anfield on March 8, Liverpool haven’t so much as conceded a goal in four games, let alone dropped points or been beaten in cup competition. Ahead of the colossal Premier League title showdown against Manchester City this weekend, Liverpool will are heavy favorites to continue their ruthless form against Benfica, who sit 3rd in the Portuguese league, a whopping 15 points behind leaders Porto.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Benfica vs Liverpool.

Benfica team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Haris Seferovic (leg), Rodrigo Pinho (knee), Lucas Verissimo (knee), Adel Taarabt (undisclosed)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (knee)

Benfica vs Liverpool odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Benfica (+700) | Liverpool (-275) | Draw (+400)

How to watch Benfica vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: Paramount+

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

