Burnley vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

Wednesday’s clash between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor may well be the swing game for both team’s relegation worries (watch live, 2:30pm ET Wednesday online via NBCSports.com ).

Burnley has 21 points through 28 games and has hope of catching Everton, Leeds, or Newcastle should it catch fire, but the Toffees are by far the nearest and most realistic target.

And frankly, that remains stunning for a club that spent a lot of money in the summer and had Rafa Benitez in the manager’s seat to start the season. Rafa’s gone and new boss Frank Lampard has had very little luck aside from a winner against Newcastle a few weeks back.

The Toffees’ 25 points are just four more than the Clarets, so a win from Burnley pulls them a point back with eight games remaining for both teams.

Burnley then has last-place Norwich City on Saturday and, on the whole, a much more forgiving set of fixtures than Everton.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Burnley vs Everton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Burnley vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup options

Ben Mee (calf) isn’t fit yet, and the same is true for Erik Pieters (knee), while Matej Vydra (fitness) is a long shot but Nathan Collins will be back from suspension. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) is out for weeks.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee), and Tom Davis (thigh) are out and Michael Keane and Allan are both suspended after red cards. Yerry Mina (thigh) and Donny van de Beek (thight) could be back, while Andre Gomes (knock) is a long shot.