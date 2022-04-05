Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? Will it be Chelsea again?

The Blues are one of just eight teams left in play for the final, as USMNT star Christian Pulisic and his teammates will aim to outfox fellow Premier League sides Man City and Liverpool as well as a trio of La Liga clubs — Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and Villarreal — plus Portugal’s Benfica and Germany’s Bayern Munich.

Is this the year Man City or Atletico Madrid win their first European Cup? Could Villarreal do the same? Or will Europe be singing from a familiar song book?

Below you will find UCL odds on the outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League live online, the UCL schedule, and predictions for the biggest games in Europe.

Below is everything you need to know on the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live, stream and start time

Kick off: Quarterfinals games take place on Apr. 5/6 and Apr. 12/13

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

Kick off times: 3pm ET

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League quarterfinal schedule

First leg

Tuesday, April 5

Benfica vs Liverpool

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Wednesday, April 6

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Second leg

Tuesday, April 12

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Wednesday, April 13

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Benfica

Champions League quarterfinal predictions (from Joe Prince-Wright)

First leg

Tuesday, April 5

Benfica 1-3 Liverpool

Manchester City 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Wednesday, April 6

Chelsea 1-1 Real Madrid

Villarreal 2-4 Bayern Munich

Champions League quarterfinal odds

First leg

Tuesday, April 5

(+700) Benfica vs Liverpool (-260). Draw: +380

(-300) Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid (+850). Draw: +400

Wednesday, April 6

(+105) Chelsea vs Real Madrid (+275). Draw: +235

(+425) Villarreal vs Bayern Munich (-170). Draw: +325

Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner

Man City (+187)

Liverpool (+200)

Bayern Munich (+300)

Chelsea (+1200)

Real Madrid (+1200)

Atletico Madrid (+2000)

Villarreal (+10000)

Benfica (+15000)

UEFA Champions League group stage tables

*advanced

#Europa League

Group A

*Man City – 12 points

*PSG – 11

#RB Leipzig – 7

Club Brugge – 4

Group B

*Liverpool – 18

*Atletico Madrid – 7

#Porto – 5

AC Milan – 4

Group C

*Ajax – 18

*Sporting – 9

#Dortmund – 9

Besiktas – 0

Group D

*Real Madrid – 15

*Inter Milan -10

#Sheriff – 7

Shakhtar – 2

Group E

*Bayern Munich – 18

*Benfica – 8

#Barcelona – 7

Dynamo Kiev – 1

Group F

*Man United – 10

Villarreal – 7

Atalanta – 6

Young Boys – 4

Group G

*Lille – 11

*RB Salzburg – 10

#Sevilla – 6

Wolfsburg – 5

Group H

*Juventus – 15

*Chelsea – 13

#Zenit – 5

Malmo – 1

UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 1 results

Sevilla 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg

Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United — Solskjaer, Maguire reaction

Lille 0-0 Wolfsburg

Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta

Chelsea 1-0 Zenit Saint Petersburg — Tuchel reacts, praises Lukaku

Malmo 0-3 Juventus

Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich

Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Benfica

Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto

Club Brugge 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan — Klopp reaction

Man City 6-3 RB Leipzig — Grealish reaction

Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 2 results

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter Milan

Ajax 2-0 Besiktas

Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol

AC Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sporting Lisbon

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Man City

Porto 1-5 Liverpool

RB Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge

Wednesday

Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys

Zenit 4-0 Malmo

Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla

Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kiev

Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Lille

Juventus 1-0 Chelsea

Benfica 3-0 Barcelona

Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 3 results

Tuesday

Besiktas 1-4 Sporting

Club Brugge 1-5 Man City – Recap

PSG 3-2 RB Leipzig – Recap

Ajax 4-0 Borussia Dortmund

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid – Recap

Inter Milan 3-1 Sheriff

Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool – Recap + Klopp reaction

Porto 1-0 AC Milan

Wednesday

RB Salzburg 3-1 Wolfsburg

Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kiev

Lille 0-0 Sevilla

Benfica 0-4 Bayern Munich

Chelsea 4-0 Malmo

Zenit 0-1 Juventus

Young Boys 1-4 Villarreal

Man United 3-2 Atalanta – Recap

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 4 results

Tuesday

Malmo 0-1 Chelsea – Pulisic returns

Wolfsburg 2-1 RB Salzburg

Dynamo Kiev 0-1 Barcelona

Sevilla 1-2 Lille

Bayern Munich 5-2 Benfica

Juventus 4-2 Zenit

Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys

Atalanta 2-2 Man United – Ronaldo grabs a point for United

Wednesday

AC Milan 1-1 FC Porto

Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Sporting Lisbon 4-0 Besiktas

Man City 4-1 Club Brugge – Recap

RB Leipzig 2-2 PSG

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Ajax

Sheriff 1-3 Inter Milan

Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid – Recap

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 5 results

Tuesday

Dynamo Kiev 1-2 Bayern Munich

Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United – Ronaldo, Sancho seal last 16

Chelsea 4-0 Juventus – Three things | Tuchel reaction

Barcelona 0-0 Benfica

Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg

Malmo 1-1 Zenit

Lille 1-0 RB Salzburg

Young Boys 3-3 Atalanta – USMNT’s Pefok scores

Wednesday

Besiktas 1-2 Ajax

Inter 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Dortmund

Man City 2-1 PSG – Gabriel Jesus leads comeback

Atletico Madrid 0-1 Milan

Liverpool 2-0 Porto – Thiago scores beauty | Klopp reaction

Club Brugge 0-5 RB Leipzig

Sheriff Tiraspol 0-3 Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 6 results

Tuesday, Dec. 7

RB Leipzig 2-1 Man City – STATS, DETAILS

PSG 4-1 Club Brugge – STATS, DETAILS

Ajax 4-2 Sporting Lisbon – STATS, DETAILS

Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Besiktas – STATS, DETAILS

Real Madrid 2-0 Inter Milan – STATS, DETAILS

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Sheriff Tiraspol – STATS, DETAILS

Porto 1-3 Atletico Madrid – STATS, DETAILS

AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool – STATS, DETAILS

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Zenit 3-3 Chelsea — 12:45pm ET – STATS, DETAILS

Juventus 1-0 Malmo — 12:45pm ET – STATS. DETAILS

Benfica 2-0 Dynamo Kiev – STATS. DETAILS

Bayern Munich 3-0 Barcelona – STATS. DETAILS

Wolfsburg 1-3 Lille – STATS. DETAILS

Red Bull Salzburg 1-0 Sevilla – STATS. DETAILS

Manchester United 1-1 Young Boys – STATS. DETAILS

Atalanta 2-3 Villarreal

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 results

First leg results

Tuesday, Feb. 15

PSG 1-0 Real Madrid

Sporting Lisbon 0-5 Manchester City

Wednesday, Feb. 16

RB Salzburg 1-1 Bayern Munich

Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Chelsea 2-0 Lille

Villarreal 1-1 Juventus

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United

Benfica 2-2 Ajax

Second leg schedule

Tuesday, Mar. 8

Bayern Munich 7-1 (8-2 agg.) RB Salzburg

Liverpool 0-1 (2-1 agg.) Inter Milan

Wednesday, Mar. 9

Manchester City 0-0 (5-0 agg.) Sporting Lisbon

Real Madrid 3-1 (4-2 agg.) PSG

Tuesday, Mar. 15

Manchester United 0-1 (1-2 agg.) Atletico Madrid

Ajax 0-1 (2-3 agg.) Benfica

Wednesday, Mar. 16

Juventus 0-3 (1-4 agg.) Villarreal

Lille 1-2 (1-4 agg.) Chelsea

