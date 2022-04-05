UEFA Champions League: How to watch live, scores, schedule, predictions, odds

By Apr 5, 2022, 9:09 AM EDT
1 Comment

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? Will it be Chelsea again?

The Blues are one of just eight teams left in play for the final, as USMNT star Christian Pulisic and his teammates will aim to outfox fellow Premier League sides Man City and Liverpool as well as a trio of La Liga clubs — Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and Villarreal — plus Portugal’s Benfica and Germany’s Bayern Munich.

[ LIVE: Updates from UCL games ]

Is this the year Man City or Atletico Madrid win their first European Cup? Could Villarreal do the same? Or will Europe be singing from a familiar song book?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below you will find UCL odds on the outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League live online, the UCL schedule, and predictions for the biggest games in Europe.

Below is everything you need to know on the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid live
Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: How to watch live, team news, odds
Benfica vs Liverpool
Benfica vs Liverpool: How to watch, team news, odds
Premier League schedule: How to watch, TV channel, scores, stream links

How to watch UEFA Champions League live, stream and start time

Kick off: Quarterfinals games take place on Apr. 5/6 and Apr. 12/13
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
Kick off times: 3pm ET
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League quarterfinal schedule

First leg

Tuesday, April 5
Benfica vs Liverpool
Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Wednesday, April 6
Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Second leg 

Tuesday, April 12
Bayern Munich vs Villarreal
Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Wednesday, April 13
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City
Liverpool vs Benfica

Champions League quarterfinal predictions (from Joe Prince-Wright)

First leg

Tuesday, April 5
Benfica 1-3 Liverpool
Manchester City 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Wednesday, April 6
Chelsea 1-1 Real Madrid
Villarreal 2-4 Bayern Munich

Champions League quarterfinal odds

First leg

Tuesday, April 5
(+700) Benfica vs Liverpool (-260). Draw: +380
(-300) Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid (+850). Draw: +400

Wednesday, April 6
(+105) Chelsea vs Real Madrid (+275). Draw: +235
(+425) Villarreal vs Bayern Munich (-170). Draw: +325

Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner

Man City (+187)
Liverpool (+200)
Bayern Munich (+300)
Chelsea (+1200)
Real Madrid (+1200)
Atletico Madrid (+2000)
Villarreal (+10000)
Benfica (+15000)

UEFA Champions League group stage tables

*advanced
#Europa League

Group A
*Man City – 12 points
*PSG – 11
#RB Leipzig – 7
Club Brugge – 4

Group B
*Liverpool – 18
*Atletico Madrid – 7
#Porto – 5
AC Milan – 4

Group C
*Ajax – 18
*Sporting – 9
#Dortmund – 9
Besiktas – 0

Group D
*Real Madrid – 15
*Inter Milan -10
#Sheriff – 7
Shakhtar – 2

Group E
*Bayern Munich – 18
*Benfica – 8
#Barcelona – 7
Dynamo Kiev – 1

Group F
*Man United – 10
Villarreal – 7
Atalanta – 6
Young Boys – 4

Group G
*Lille – 11
*RB Salzburg – 10
#Sevilla – 6
Wolfsburg – 5

Group H
*Juventus – 15
*Chelsea – 13
#Zenit – 5
Malmo – 1

UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 1 results

Sevilla 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg
Young Boys 2-1 Manchester UnitedSolskjaer, Maguire reaction
Lille 0-0 Wolfsburg
Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta
Chelsea 1-0 Zenit Saint PetersburgTuchel reacts, praises Lukaku
Malmo 0-3 Juventus
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich
Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Benfica

Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto
Club Brugge 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool 3-2 AC MilanKlopp reaction
Man City 6-3 RB LeipzigGrealish reaction
Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 2 results

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter Milan
Ajax 2-0 Besiktas
Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol
AC Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sporting Lisbon
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Man City
Porto 1-5 Liverpool
RB Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge

Wednesday

Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys
Zenit 4-0 Malmo
Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla
Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kiev
Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Lille
Juventus 1-0 Chelsea
Benfica 3-0 Barcelona
Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 3 results

Tuesday

Besiktas 1-4 Sporting
Club Brugge 1-5 Man City – Recap
PSG 3-2 RB Leipzig – Recap
Ajax 4-0 Borussia Dortmund
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid – Recap
Inter Milan 3-1 Sheriff
Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool – Recap + Klopp reaction
Porto 1-0 AC Milan

Wednesday

RB Salzburg 3-1 Wolfsburg
Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kiev
Lille 0-0 Sevilla
Benfica 0-4 Bayern Munich
Chelsea 4-0 Malmo
Zenit 0-1 Juventus
Young Boys 1-4 Villarreal
Man United 3-2 Atalanta – Recap

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 4 results

Tuesday

Malmo 0-1 Chelsea – Pulisic returns
Wolfsburg 2-1 RB Salzburg
Dynamo Kiev 0-1 Barcelona
Sevilla 1-2 Lille
Bayern Munich 5-2 Benfica
Juventus 4-2 Zenit
Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys
Atalanta 2-2 Man United – Ronaldo grabs a point for United

Wednesday

AC Milan 1-1 FC Porto
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting Lisbon 4-0 Besiktas
Man City 4-1 Club Brugge – Recap
RB Leipzig 2-2 PSG
Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Ajax
Sheriff 1-3 Inter Milan
Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid – Recap

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 5 results

Tuesday

Dynamo Kiev 1-2 Bayern Munich
Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United – Ronaldo, Sancho seal last 16
Chelsea 4-0 Juventus – Three things | Tuchel reaction
Barcelona 0-0 Benfica
Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg
Malmo 1-1 Zenit
Lille 1-0 RB Salzburg
Young Boys 3-3 Atalanta – USMNT’s Pefok scores

Wednesday

Besiktas 1-2 Ajax
Inter 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Dortmund
Man City 2-1 PSG – Gabriel Jesus leads comeback
Atletico Madrid 0-1 Milan
Liverpool 2-0 Porto – Thiago scores beauty | Klopp reaction
Club Brugge 0-5 RB Leipzig
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-3 Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 6 results

Tuesday, Dec. 7

RB Leipzig 2-1 Man CitySTATS, DETAILS
PSG 4-1 Club BruggeSTATS, DETAILS
Ajax 4-2 Sporting Lisbon – STATS, DETAILS
Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Besiktas – STATS, DETAILS
Real Madrid 2-0 Inter Milan – STATS, DETAILS
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Sheriff Tiraspol – STATS, DETAILS
Porto 1-3 Atletico Madrid – STATS, DETAILS
AC Milan 1-2 LiverpoolSTATS, DETAILS

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Zenit 3-3 Chelsea — 12:45pm ET – STATS, DETAILS
Juventus 1-0 Malmo — 12:45pm ET – STATS. DETAILS
Benfica 2-0 Dynamo Kiev – STATS. DETAILS
Bayern Munich 3-0 BarcelonaSTATS. DETAILS
Wolfsburg 1-3 Lille – STATS. DETAILS
Red Bull Salzburg 1-0 Sevilla – STATS. DETAILS
Manchester United 1-1 Young BoysSTATS. DETAILS
Atalanta 2-3 Villarreal

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 results

First leg results

Tuesday, Feb. 15
PSG 1-0 Real Madrid
Sporting Lisbon 0-5 Manchester City

Wednesday, Feb. 16
RB Salzburg 1-1 Bayern Munich
Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool

Tuesday, Feb. 22
Chelsea 2-0 Lille
Villarreal 1-1 Juventus

Wednesday, Feb. 23
Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United
Benfica 2-2 Ajax

Second leg schedule

Tuesday, Mar. 8
Bayern Munich 7-1 (8-2 agg.) RB Salzburg
Liverpool 0-1 (2-1 agg.) Inter Milan

Wednesday, Mar. 9
Manchester City 0-0 (5-0 agg.) Sporting Lisbon
Real Madrid 3-1 (4-2 agg.) PSG

Tuesday, Mar. 15
Manchester United 0-1 (1-2 agg.) Atletico Madrid
Ajax 0-1 (2-3 agg.) Benfica

Wednesday, Mar. 16
Juventus 0-3 (1-4 agg.) Villarreal
Lille 1-2 (1-4 agg.) Chelsea

