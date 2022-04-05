Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our latest player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars are clicking through the gears as we enter the final few months of the campaign.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham dominate the upper echelons of our list, as plenty of the megastars are really finding their best form as we enter the business end of the season.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and a few upsets, this is proving to be one heck of a season.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

Premier League player Power Rankings – April 5, 2022

1. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 10

2. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Up 1

3. Christian Eriksen (Brentford) – Up 15

4. Alisson (Liverpool) – Even

5. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – New entry

6. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Up 2

7. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham) – Up 6

8. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Down 2

9. Declan Rice (West Ham) – New entry

10. Ivan Toney (Brentford) – Up 9

11. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry

12. Joel Matip (Liverpool) – Even

13. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) – New entry

14. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 7

15. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – New entry

16. Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) – New entry

17. Bryan Mbuemo (Brentford) – New entry

18. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – New entry

19. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) – New entry

20. Matt Doherty (Tottenham) – New entry

