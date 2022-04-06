UEFA Champions League, live! Scores, updates, predictions, odds

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? Will it be Chelsea again?
The Blues are one of just eight teams left in play for the final, as USMNT star Christian Pulisic and his teammates will aim to outfox fellow Premier League sides Man City and Liverpool as well as a trio of La Liga clubs — Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and Villarreal — plus Portugal’s Benfica and Germany’s Bayern Munich.
Is this the year Man City or Atletico Madrid win their first European Cup? Could Villarreal do the same? Or will Europe be singing from a familiar songbook?
Below you will find UCL odds on the outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League live online, the UCL schedule, and predictions for the biggest games in Europe.
Below is everything you need to know on the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.
Champions League quarterfinal schedule
First leg
Tuesday, April 5
Benfica 1-3 Liverpool – 3 things we learned
Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid — 3 things we learned
Wednesday, April 6
Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Villarreal vs Bayern Munich
Second leg
Tuesday, April 12
Bayern Munich vs Villarreal
Real Madrid vs Chelsea
Wednesday, April 13
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City
Liverpool vs Benfica
Champions League quarterfinal predictions (from Joe Prince-Wright)
First leg
Tuesday, April 5
Benfica 1-3 Liverpool
Manchester City 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Wednesday, April 6
Chelsea 1-1 Real Madrid
Villarreal 2-4 Bayern Munich
Champions League quarterfinal odds
First leg
Tuesday, April 5
(+700) Benfica vs Liverpool (-260). Draw: +380
(-300) Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid (+850). Draw: +400
Wednesday, April 6
(+105) Chelsea vs Real Madrid (+275). Draw: +235
(+425) Villarreal vs Bayern Munich (-170). Draw: +325
Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Outright winner
Man City (+187)
Liverpool (+200)
Bayern Munich (+300)
Chelsea (+1200)
Real Madrid (+1200)
Atletico Madrid (+2000)
Villarreal (+10000)
Benfica (+15000)
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 results
First leg results
Tuesday, Feb. 15
PSG 1-0 Real Madrid
Sporting Lisbon 0-5 Manchester City
Wednesday, Feb. 16
RB Salzburg 1-1 Bayern Munich
Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Chelsea 2-0 Lille
Villarreal 1-1 Juventus
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United
Benfica 2-2 Ajax
Second leg schedule
Tuesday, Mar. 8
Bayern Munich 7-1 (8-2 agg.) RB Salzburg
Liverpool 0-1 (2-1 agg.) Inter Milan
Wednesday, Mar. 9
Manchester City 0-0 (5-0 agg.) Sporting Lisbon
Real Madrid 3-1 (4-2 agg.) PSG
Tuesday, Mar. 15
Manchester United 0-1 (1-2 agg.) Atletico Madrid
Ajax 0-1 (2-3 agg.) Benfica
Wednesday, Mar. 16
Juventus 0-3 (1-4 agg.) Villarreal
Lille 1-2 (1-4 agg.) Chelsea