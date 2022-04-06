Champions League wrap: La Liga sides pounce as Chelsea, Bayern trail

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well… let’s just say few would’ve predicted that Wednesday afternoon of UEFA Champions League.

Karim Benzema can definitely do it on a rainy night in London, as the French center forward recorded a hat trick as Real Madrid feasted on Chelsea errors and benefited from poor Blues finishing in a 3-1 win.

Meanwhile, La Liga peers Villarreal surprised Bayern Munich 1-0 in Spain as the last two European Cup winners lost first legs in the UCL quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Former Premier League bosses Carlo Ancelotti and Unai Emery got the better of Thomas Tuchel and Hansi Flick, and next week’s second legs are going to ask plenty of the trailing teams.

Benzema bosses Blues backs, Chelsea wasteful in attack

This is not how Thomas Tuchel drew it up.

Karim Benzema scored a pair of first-half goals and completed his hat trick in the second half as Real Madrid rode a 2-1 first-half lead and will take a 3-1 advantage back to Madrid.

This wasn’t the case of supreme domination from La Liga’s leaders, as Chelsea out-attempted Real by more than double but learned what Europe’s seen on a weekly basis: Benzema’s as dominant as any forward In the world right now and that includes names like Mbappe and Kane.

Huge errors from Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, and Edouard Mendy will live in Chelsea fans’ minds deep into the night, but Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech missed huge chances off the bench on a day the European champions will want to forget as quickly as possible.

The Blues will be grateful that away goals don’t matter this season, but toppling Real by two goals at the Bernabeu will be a major ask next week.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid final score, stats

Chelsea 1, Real Madrid 3

Scorers: Benzema (21′, 24′, 46′), Havertz (40′)

Shot attempts: Chelsea 20, Real Madrid 8

Shots on goal: Chelsea 5, Real Madrid 5

Possession: Chelsea 57, Real Madrid 43

Efficient Villarreal denied two-goal advantage by VAR

It could’ve been much worse for Hansi Flick’s Bayern, a side that wasn’t too bad in a 1-0 loss to Villarreal in Spain.

Bayern got the rub of the VAR green to deny Francis Coquelin a late-first half goal that would’ve taken The Yellow Submarine into half with a 2-0 lead.

Instead, the Bavarians head back to Germany knowing that Arnaut Danjuma — yes, the ex-Bournemouth player — was the only goal scorer on a night that could’ve easily been in the Bundesliga champions favor after 90 minutes.

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich final score, stats

Villarreal 1, Real Madrid 0

Scorers: Danjuma (8′)

Shot attempts: Villarreal 12, Bayern Munich 22

Shots on goal: Villarreal 1, Bayern Munich 4

Possession: Villarreal 38, Bayern Munich 62