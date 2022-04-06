Chelsea vs Real Madrid promises to be an epic UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday (live, 3pm ET) at Stamford Bridge.

[ LIVE: Updates from UCL games ]

The teams squared off in the semifinals last season, as Christian Pulisic was the star and Chelsea ended up beating Real Madrid and winning the trophy.

Things don’t feel too dissimilar as Chelsea and Real square off this season. At least on the pitch. Once again Thomas Tuchel’s side are in the top four of the Premier League but aren’t in the title race. Once again Chelsea aren’t the favorites to win the Champions League back-to-back but they’re a team nobody wants to play. Tuchel’s side suffered a shock 4-1 defeat at home against Brentford at the weekend and with the growing uncertainty around the club about their potential new owners, they need a big display in the first leg at home against Real Madrid.

As for Real, they are top of La Liga and have a comfortable lead over second-place Barcelona. But some cracks have started to show in recent weeks as they were hammered by Barca and their over-reliance on Karim Benzema is clear for all to see. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are a much better defensive unit and the experienced midfield trio of Modric, Casemiro and Kroos appear to control the tempo of games in their sleep. Real Madrid have plenty of big game experience and will hoping they can take Chelsea back to the Santiago Bernabeu at least level and then finish the job off on home soil. Benzema’s late brilliance saw Real get past PSG in the last 16 and they will need something similar to get past this stubborn Chelsea side.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Real Madrid

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Ben Chilwell is out for the season but Chelsea’s only other injury concern is Callum Hudson-Odoi who has an Achilles issue. Christian Pulisic is fit and raring to go after he was rested for the defeat against Brentford following his late arrival back from World Cup qualifying.

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup options

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard is out after undergoing ankle surgery, while Luka Jovic and Isco are also out. Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti recently tested positive for COVID-19 and didn’t travel with the team to London. Ancelotti may not be on the sidelines but a negative test on Wednesday could see him make the trip to London.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid odds

(+105) Chelsea vs Real Madrid (+275). Draw: +235

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Follow @JPW_NBCSports