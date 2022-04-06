Everton vs Manchester United: How to watch live, team news, stream link

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Any holdouts thinking Everton is too big to go down are surely gone following a midweek loss to Burnley , and now Frank Lampard will have to lead the Toffees against a desperate Manchester United at an ornery Goodison Park on Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com ).

Everton is a point clear of 18th-place Burnley, three ahead of Watford, and has earned seven more points than bottom Norwich City, with the last two clubs having played one fewer match than the Toffees.

Man United made midweek headlines as well, with reports emerging that the Red Devils are close to bringing Ajax wizard Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford in a bid to reclaim their title-contending magic.

The Red Devils haven’t been performing well of late and got a little bit of luck to draw Leicester City 1-1 at Old Trafford last time out. They won’t be meeting a sleeping team come Saturday under the bright lights on Merseyside.

United is three points back of fourth-place Tottenham and fifth-place Arsenal, though Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils have played one fewer match than Arsenal. West Ham has the same amount of points as Man United, but has played one further match.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Manchester United.

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee), and Tom Davies (thigh) are out. Yerry Mina (thigh) and Andre Gomes (knock) could be back while Donny van de Beek is returning from injury but ineligible to face parent club Manchester United

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Cristiano Ronaldo should be back from an illness while Jesse Lingard’s also been sick and is in question. Edinson Cavani is set to miss out through injury while Luke Shaw could be available despite some leg problems.