Newcastle vs Wolves is an intriguing clash at St James’ Park on Friday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) as both teams need a win for very different reasons. STREAM LIVE NEWCASTLE v WOLVES

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have lost three on the spin but still remain clear of the relegation zone, however with a tough run of fixtures at the end of the season the Magpies need to make the most of a run of home games in the next few weeks to secure their place in the Premier League for another season. They were hammered 5-1 at Tottenham last time out and Howe will be keen to erase that defeat from their memory as quickly as possible. Newcastle are a different proposition at home and haven’t lost at home since Dec. 19 as they’ve won their last three home games.

As for Wolves, Bruno Lage’s side continue to punch well above their weight and a win at Newcastle would momentarily put them just two points off Arsenal and Tottenham in the top four battle. Wolves have won three of their last four and they continue to be a difficult team to play against as they dream of at least securing a Europa League spot. Another thing to look out for: Wolves are very strong away from home have won eight away games this season, their most in a single Premier League season.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

Issac Hayden, Kieran Trippier and Jamal Lewis all remain out, while Callum Wilson is getting close to a return, plus Federico Fernandez and Miguel Almiron are battling back towards full fitness.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Raul Jimenez remains out suspended so Fabio Silva, Pedro Neto or Hwang-Hee chan will battle to start up top. Ki-Jana Hoever and Ruben Neves are out injured.

