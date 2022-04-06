Sean Dyche explains Burnley comeback, issues damning Everton verdict

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sean Dyche is going to outlive us all and Burnley might just be unkillable.

And “The Royal Dyche” is feeling himself after the Clarets rode a goal and an assist to a 3-2 win over Everton that just may signal an inevitable rise from the bottom three to another improbable season in the Premier League.

Just the way he likes it.

The banter was flowing when Dyche was asked what he told his team, down 2-1 to a pair of Everton penalties, at halftime.

If you’re an Everton fan, turn away.

“The mentality is hard,” Dyche said. “I’ve been there. I know what it’s like. Every season there’s been tough patches for us. Sometimes you kinda sense that the other team’s lost how to win a game.

“I said to them at halftime, ‘I’m not sure they know how to win a game, lads, away from home particularly. So I said we’ve gotta play on that mentality. We do that by playing forward with better quality and being more aggressive. It wasn’t glorious by the way, but there were patches and we found three goals, I’m pleased with that.”

If Sean Dyche was one of the passengers in “Lost,” they would’ve been sorted after one episode.

If Sean Dyche was an astronaut, Mars would have its own Premier League.

If Sean Dyche was a botanist, all trees would be evergreen.