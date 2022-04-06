Tuchel: Chelsea needs Southampton showing or Real won’t matter (video)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel usually keeps his cool under pressure, so it’s both surprising and not to see him speak very plainly after a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The defending European Cup champions are 90 minutes away from relinquishing their crown after wasting myriad chances and losing track of Karim Benzema in a hat trick performance for the visitors in a rainy quarterfinal first leg at Stamford Bridge.

“What I saw from us at Stamford Bridge, we can’t play at this kind of level,” Tuchel said. “By far not enough. Far, far, far from our standards. … The intensity and challenges, the desire, how we close spaces. The first half was so far from any standard we set for ourselves that we cannot complain.”

Then came the question that broke the camel’s back, and it was a good one. Tuchel wasn’t upset with the question and gave an answer that should both awaken Chelsea… and probably alert their weekend Premier League opposition.

“What do you expect, to stand here and smile? We don’t have to look to Madrid. We have to go to Southampton. This is very, very important to process this first. This is crucial that everybody processes this because if we keep playing like this, we will lose in Southampton and we will get hammered at the Bernabeu.”