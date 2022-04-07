Europa League, Conference League quarters: Schedule, how to watch live

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Round of 16 is here and there are some intriguing clashes across the two competitions.

West Ham United and Leicester City are the two remaining Premier League teams in these competition..

The Hammers beat six-time Europa League winners Sevilla in the last 16 and now get Olympique Lyon. As for Leicester City, they beat French side Rennes 2-0 in the first leg of their last 16 Europa Conference League tie and finished off the job in France.

Elsewhere in the Europa League draw Barcelona faces Eintracht Frankfurt, while Glasgow Rangers meets Braga and Atalanta scraps with RB Leipzig. That means three USMNT players — James Sands, Tyler Adams, and Timothy Chandler — are on one side of the bracket. Another, Sergino Dest, is with Barcelona.

Below is a look at the schedule in full, how to watch, odds and more.

How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League

Date: Knockout round – Mar. 9/10 and Mar. 17

How to watch: Paramount+

2021-22 Europa League schedule

2021-22 Europa League quarterfinal first legs

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta — 12:45pm ET Thursday

West Ham vs Lyon — 3pm ET Thursday

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona — 3pm ET Thursday

Braga vs Rangers — 3pm ET Thursday

2021-22 Europa League quarterfinal second legs

Atalanta vs RB Leipzig — 12:45pm ET April 14

Lyon vs West Ham — 3pm ET April 14

Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt — 3pm ET April 14

Rangers vs Braga — 3pm ET April 14

2021-22 Europa League semifinal draw

Eintracht Frankfurt – Barcelona winner vs West Ham – Lyon winner

Braga – Rangers winner vs RB Leipzig – Atalanta winner

2021-22 Europa Conference League schedule

2021-22 Europa Conference League quarterfinal first legs

Feyenoord vs Slavia Prague — 12:45pm ET Thursday

Bodo/Glimt vs AS Roma — 3pm ET Thursday

Marseille vs PAOK — 3pm ET Thursday

Leicester City vs PSV Eindhoven — 3pm ET Thursday

2021-22 Europa Conference League quarterfinal second legs

PSV Eindhoven vs Leicester City– 12:45pm ET April 14

AS Roma vs Bodo/Glimt — 3pm ET April 14

PAOK vs Marseille — 3pm ET April 14

Slavia Prague vs Feyenoord — 3pm ET April 14

2021-22 Europa Conference League semifinal draw

Leicester City vs PSV Eindhoven winner vs Bodo/Glimt vs AS Roma winner

Feyenoord vs Slavia Prague winner vs Marseille vs PAOK winner

Europa League odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Barcelona +175

RB Leipzig +300

West Ham +500

Atalanta +550

Lyon +1000

Eintracht Frankfurt +1400

Glasgow Rangers +1400

Braga +3300

