Europa League, Conference League quarters: Schedule, how to watch live

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Round of 16 is here and there are some intriguing clashes across the two competitions.
West Ham United and Leicester City are the two remaining Premier League teams in these competition..
The Hammers beat six-time Europa League winners Sevilla in the last 16 and now get Olympique Lyon. As for Leicester City, they beat French side Rennes 2-0 in the first leg of their last 16 Europa Conference League tie and finished off the job in France.
Elsewhere in the Europa League draw Barcelona faces Eintracht Frankfurt, while Glasgow Rangers meets Braga and Atalanta scraps with RB Leipzig. That means three USMNT players — James Sands, Tyler Adams, and Timothy Chandler — are on one side of the bracket. Another, Sergino Dest, is with Barcelona.
Below is a look at the schedule in full, how to watch, odds and more.
How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League
Date: Knockout round – Mar. 9/10 and Mar. 17
How to watch: Paramount+
2021-22 Europa League schedule
2021-22 Europa League quarterfinal first legs
RB Leipzig vs Atalanta — 12:45pm ET Thursday
West Ham vs Lyon — 3pm ET Thursday
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona — 3pm ET Thursday
Braga vs Rangers — 3pm ET Thursday
2021-22 Europa League quarterfinal second legs
Atalanta vs RB Leipzig — 12:45pm ET April 14
Lyon vs West Ham — 3pm ET April 14
Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt — 3pm ET April 14
Rangers vs Braga — 3pm ET April 14
2021-22 Europa League semifinal draw
Eintracht Frankfurt – Barcelona winner vs West Ham – Lyon winner
Braga – Rangers winner vs RB Leipzig – Atalanta winner
2021-22 Europa Conference League schedule
2021-22 Europa Conference League quarterfinal first legs
Feyenoord vs Slavia Prague — 12:45pm ET Thursday
Bodo/Glimt vs AS Roma — 3pm ET Thursday
Marseille vs PAOK — 3pm ET Thursday
Leicester City vs PSV Eindhoven — 3pm ET Thursday
2021-22 Europa Conference League quarterfinal second legs
PSV Eindhoven vs Leicester City– 12:45pm ET April 14
AS Roma vs Bodo/Glimt — 3pm ET April 14
PAOK vs Marseille — 3pm ET April 14
Slavia Prague vs Feyenoord — 3pm ET April 14
2021-22 Europa Conference League semifinal draw
Leicester City vs PSV Eindhoven winner vs Bodo/Glimt vs AS Roma winner
Feyenoord vs Slavia Prague winner vs Marseille vs PAOK winner
Europa League odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Barcelona +175
RB Leipzig +300
West Ham +500
Atalanta +550
Lyon +1000
Eintracht Frankfurt +1400
Glasgow Rangers +1400
Braga +3300