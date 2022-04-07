Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history and this time Jose Mourinho takes center stage.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

Before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 7, as below we focus on Jose Mourinho and his legendary arrival at Chelsea and the Premier League.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 7 – Jose Mourinho arrives at Chelsea, calls himself ‘The Special One’

Fresh from winning the UEFA Champions League trophy with FC Porto, Jose Mourinho arrived to take charge of Chelsea in the summer of 2004 and made an immediate impact. On and off the pitch.

In his first press conference as Chelsea boss he proclaimed that he was ‘not one of the bottle’ and then delivered the now famous line with a deadpan expression: ‘I think I am a special one.’

The rest, as they say, is history. Mourinho was, and is, special.

He won back-to-back Premier League titles in his first two seasons in charge of Chelsea, as they won the 2004-05 trophy to end a 50-year wait to become English champions. He then left Chelsea and won a Champions League title at Inter Milan as part of a historic treble, before winning trophies at Real Madrid and he turned up at Chelsea once again in 2013 and led them to Premier League glory in the 2014-15 season. He then won titles at Manchester United for good measure, before his recent spells at Tottenham and currently Roma.

All in all he’s won two Champions League titles and two Europa League titles plus the league in England (three times), Portugal (two times), Italy (twice) and Spain. He has also won an FA Cup, four League Cups, an Italian Cup, Copa del Rey and the Portuguese Cup among his incredible array of major trophies.

Whatever you think about Mourinho the man and Mourinho the coach, you cannot deny he knows exactly how to rile people up and his trophy record in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain, plus in European competitions, is special.

It looks like ‘The Special One’ tag will never leave Jose Mourinho. Some moments are unforgettable and this was one of those.

Top 30 list

30: Dennis Bergkamp’s brilliant hat trick

29: Newcastle’s amazing comeback from 4-0 down

28: Heung-min Son’s stunning solo goal

27: Thierry Henry’s incredible volley v. Man United

26: Late drama in epic Manchester derby

25: Olivier Giroud scores sensational scorpion kick goal

24: Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira clash in tunnel

23: West Brom’s epic ‘Great Escape’ from relegation

22: Paolo Di Canio’s stunning scissor volley

21: Blackburn Rovers win title on final day

20: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning free kick

19: Kevin Keegan’s infamous rant

18: Chelsea win first-ever PL title, first league title in 50 years

17: David Beckham scores amazing goal from halfway line

16: Heart-wrenching Steven Gerrard slip costs Liverpool title

15: Manchester United, Arsenal clash in ‘Battle of the Buffet’

14: Wayne Rooney, 16, scores amazing goal: ‘Remember the name’

13: Eric Cantona scores incredible chip, then delivers iconic celebration

12: Sheikh Mansour buys Manchester City, as new era arrives

11: Alan Shearer breaks Newcastle’s all-time scoring record

10: Sir Alex Ferguson bids farewell, calls time on legendary coaching career

9: Liverpool win first Premier League trophy, first league title in 30 years

8: Goalkeeper Alisson scores dramatic season-saving goal

7: Jose Mourinho arrives in England at Chelsea, names himself ‘The Special One’

Follow @JPW_NBCSports