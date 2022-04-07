Southampton vs Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel was very clear that he expects to see a swift, strong response from the Blues when they visit St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Following their 3-1 home humbling at the hands of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, Chelsea find themselves at a real crossroads for the 2021-22 season. Tottenham (54 points – 30 games played) and Arsenal (54 points – 29 games) are hot on their heels for 3rd (and 4th) place, when not so long ago Chelsea (59 points – 29 games) appeared to have a straightforward path to an uneventful 3rd-place finish, but the north London clubs caught fire and are threatening to make things interesting. The Champions League setback wouldn’t be so worrying on its own, but the fact it came just four days after losing 4-1 to 14th-place Brentford has Tuchel on high alert ahead of a potentially tricky trip to the south coast.

As for the south coast side, Southampton (12th place – 36 points) are once again struck in a rough patch born of poor defensive performances against four sides currently in the bottom half of the table (three of which were/are below them). Three straight defeats to Aston Villa, Newcastle and Watford saw Saints concede multiple goals in all three games (eight goals conceded in total) before slowing the slide with a 1-1 draw against Leeds last weekend.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Chelsea this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Southampton vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Alex McCarthy (thigh), Shane Long (ankle), Lyanco (thigh) | OUT: Armando Broja (loan – parent club)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (knee)

