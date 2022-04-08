Brentford vs West Ham: How to watch, live stream, team news, start time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The top half of the Premier League table looks a reasonable goal for Brentford this season, especially if the Bees can short-circuit West Ham’s waning top-four hopes on Sunday at the Brentford Community Stadium (watch live, 9am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium ).

A home win would represent a season sweep of this London derby, as Thomas Frank’s Bees beat West Ham 2-1 in October. More important, by far, is the chance to further insure their status as a Premier League club after last season’s promotion.

West Ham’s status three points back of fourth-place Tottenham and fifth-place Arsenal looks rosier than it should, as David Moyes’ men have played one more match than the former and two more than the latter.

They’ll have to fight through fatigue after using 10 men to draw Lyon at home in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs West Ham.

How to watch Brentford vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Joshua Dasilva (thigh) and Julian Jeanvier (knee) are not available to the Bees.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

The Irons hope to have Manuel Lanzini back, but Angelo Ogbonna remains out with a long-term injury.

