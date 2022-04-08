Manchester City vs Liverpool: All-time record, recent history, results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It may not be a historical derby, but Manchester City vs Liverpool has become this era’s top Premier League rivalry ahead of two big tilts in the next two weeks (Watch Man City vs Liverpool at 11:30am Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

City and Liverpool will meet in a virtual PL title decider on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium before tangling one week later in an FA Cup semifinal in the same venue.

[ MORE: The Run-in — Man City, Liverpool in focus ]

Those matches, as well as each side’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinals over the next two weeks, will go a long way toward determining whether Liverpool is going for a quadruple or will have a single piece of silverware from this season. Man City could be alive for a treble… or nothing at all (City still has a fixture advantage in the FA, opponent-wise, but you get the idea).

Man City vs Liverpool all-time series, history

Liverpool’s dominated the series historically even though City will point to recent seasons as a more appropriate comparison.

Liverpool has won 20-of-49 Premier League meetings, drawing 18 times as part of an 88W-50D-48L record across all competititions.

And City has still struggled at Anfield with just one win since 2003, while Liverpool boasts five wins at the Etihad Stadium during the same span.

Manchester City vs Liverpool, all-time

League: Liverpool, 80W-44D-45L

Premier League era: Liverpool, 20W-18D-11L

All competitions: Liverpool 88W-50D-48L

Man City vs Liverpool, Pep vs Guardiola era

Now we’re not going to say the “Liverpool vs Man City rivalry” Wikipedia didn’t exist before Pep Guardiola was hired at City, but it definitely was a less-clicked page.

City and Liverpool have met 14 times since Guardiola was hired at City, joining Klopp for what’s become the most-circled match on the Premier League docket.

There’s been a Champions League quarterfinal and Community Shield amongst their meetings, but 11 are in the Premier League. And that competition has, relatively-speaking, tilted City.

Liverpool, of course, sent City out of the 2017-18 Champions League 5-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinal stage. Man City beat Liverpool in pens for the 2019-20 Community Shield.

Manchester City vs Liverpool, 2016-present

Manchester City vs Liverpool, league: 4W-4D-3L

Manchester City vs Liverpool, other: 1W-2L

Manchester City vs Liverpool, all comps: 5W-4D-5L

Manchester City vs Liverpool results, 2016-present

Dec. 31, 2016 — Liverpool 1-0 Man City (PL)

March 19, 2017 — Man City 1-1 Liverpool (PL)

Sept. 9, 2017 — Man City 5-0 Liverpool (PL)

Jan. 14, 2018 — Liverpool 4-3 Man City (PL)

April 4, 2018 — Liverpool 3-0 Man City (UCL)

April 10, 2018 — Man City 1-2 Liverpool (UCL)

Oct. 7, 2018 — Liverpool 0-0 Man City (PL)

Jan. 3, 2019 — Man City 2-1 Liverpool (PL)

Aug. 4, 2019 — Liverpool 1-1 (4-5 pens) Man City (Community Shield)

Nov. 10, 2019 — Liverpool 3-1 Man City (PL) — 3 things

July 2, 2020 — Man City 4-0 Liverpool (PL) — 3 things | Player ratings out of 10

Nov. 8, 2020 — Man City 1-1 Liverpool (PL) — 3 things | Pep, Klopp reaction

Feb. 7, 2020 — Liverpool 1-4 Liverpool (PL) — 3 things | Player ratings | Klopp, Henderson react

Oct. 3, 2021 — Liverpool 2-2 Man City (PL) — 3 Things | Player ratings | Pep, Klopp reaction

Pep Guardiola vs Jurgen Klopp all-time record

Now what if we tossed in that “other” rivalry these two footballing wizards lorded over: Der Klassiker in the Bundesliga.

Pep took the helm of Bayern Munich and immediately was thrust into one of the most intense derbies in the world: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp’s BVB won 4-2 and the neither man won consecutive derbies until Bayern clipped Dortmund for a 2014-15 league sweep. Dortmund would get revenge in Klopp’s last Der Klassiker, a 3-1 German Cup semifinal win.

Pep Guardiola vs Jurgen Klopp, 2013-present

Guardiola vs Klopp, Bayern vs BVB: 4W-4L

Guardiola vs Klopp, City vs Liverpool: 5W-4D-5L

Guardiola vs Klopp, all-time: 9W-4D-9L