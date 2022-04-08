Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League odds for Matchweek 32 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Below you will also find the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 32, with Manchester City vs Liverpool, Southampton vs Chelsea, Everton vs Manchester United and Aston Villa vs Tottenham taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-1 Brighton

Aston Villa 1-3 Tottenham

Watford 3-1 Leeds

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Newcastle 1-1 Wolves

Everton 1-2 Manchester United

Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

Brentford 1-2 West Ham

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Southampton 2-2 Chelsea

Norwich City 1-0 Burnley

Leicester City 1-2 Crystal Palace

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Matchweek 32

Friday, April 8: (+112) Newcastle vs Wolves (+275). Draw: +205

Saturday, April 9: (+340) Everton vs Manchester United (-130). Draw: +370

Saturday, April 9: (+300) Southampton vs Chelsea (-115). Draw: +260

Saturday, April 9: (+170) Watford vs Leeds (+150). Draw: +240

Saturday, April 9: (-159) Arsenal vs Brighton (+450). Draw: +275

Saturday, April 9: (+215) Aston Villa vs Tottenham (+118). Draw: +245

Saturday, April 10: (+135) Leicester City vs Crystal Palace (+195). Draw +235

Saturday, April 10: (+190) Norwich City vs Burnley (+150). Draw: +210

Sunday, April 10: (+165) Brentford vs West Ham (+165). Draw: +220

Sunday, April 10: (+100) Manchester City vs Liverpool (+245). Draw: +260

Follow @JPW_NBCSports