USMNT, Dortmund star Gio Reyna injured (again) in 1st minute

USMNT star Gio Reyna suffered yet another frustrating injury, 52 seconds into Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga clash with Stuttgart on Friday, as his nightmare 2021-22 shows no signs of relenting.

Gio Reyna had just recorded his first touch of the game, as the ball was play to him on the right wing. He let it run on and tried to shield the ball at full-stretch, but immediately reached for the back of his left leg as the pain and frustration of another hamstring washed over his face.

He left the field in tears and shouted in frustration as he made the long walk across from one sideline to the other.

Gio Reyna was in tears after being forced off with an injury early in Dortmund's match pic.twitter.com/CmDjU7jnll — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 8, 2022

The 19-year-old missed five months after suffering a torn hamstring on USMNT duty at the start of 2022 World Cup qualifying in September, only to re-aggravate the injury 30 minutes into his first game back. He missed another week and was limited almost exclusively to a substitute’s role for the next month, including in all three USMNT games to close out World Cup qualifying last month.

On Friday, he made just his third start since August, but lasted only the 52 seconds.

Gio Reyna was in fine form in his USMNT appearances against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica, bringing a noticeable energy and directness which the attack sometimes lacks. With just seven games left in Dortmund’s Bundesliga season after today, Reyna has two goals and one assist in just 481 minutes.

Last week, the USMNT was drawn against England, Iran and one of Wales/Scotland/Ukraine in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

