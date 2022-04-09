Arsenal vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, lineups, stream

Arsenal vs Brighton is a big game for the hosts at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium ) as they aim to keep their top four dreams on track. STREAM LIVE ARSENAL v BRIGHTON

Mikel Arteta’s side were hammered 3-0 at Crystal Palace on Monday as they were outplayed and outfought from the first minute until the last. Arteta was fuming with the display and his mood will not have improved this week as Thomas Partey picked up another thigh injury and star left back Kieran Tierney has undergone knee surgery and is likely out for the rest of the season. The heavy defeat at Palace means that Arsenal have now slipped out of the top four and their north London rivals Tottenham have replaced them. Arsenal do have a game in-hand over Spurs but that is away at Chelsea. All of a sudden, things aren’t looking so positive for Arteta’s young side who have rallied superbly in recently months to give themselves a chance of finishing in the top four. They still have to play Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and West Ham in their final nine games of the season.

As for Brighton, well, they are struggling big time and have won just once in their last 11 PL outings. Graham Potter’s side were stupendous in the first few months of the season but they’ve lost six of their last seven and haven’t won in that stretch. Their goals have totally dried up too, as they’ve scored just once in their last seven outings. That has always been the problem for this Brighton side as they play lovely stuff and create boatloads of chances but they just can’t finish them off. They drew 0-0 at home against bottom of the table Norwich City last time out and once again Brighton dominated possession and had huge chances to score but Neal Maupay missed a penalty kick to sum up their recent attacking struggles. Still, they sit pretty in midtable and a good end to the season should see them finish in the top 10 of the Premier League for the first time in their history. All is not lost.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Brighton.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Kieran Tierney is out with a serious knee injury, and it’s Granit Xhaka over Nuno Tavares at left back. Takehiro Tomiyasu has suffered a setback from his calf issue and won’t be available for at least another few weeks. Thomas Partey is also struggling with a reoccurring thigh problem, so Albert Sambi Lokonga starts in midfield.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Jakub Moder is out with a serious knee injury, which is a huge blow for Brighton. Adam Webster has a chance of seeing the field for this game after a recent hip issue.

