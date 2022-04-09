Aston Villa vs Tottenham final score: Red-hot Spurs boost top four hopes

Tottenham were at their clinical best as a Heung-min Son hat trick led them to a 4-0 win at Aston Villa to further boost their top four hopes.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Son scored early and although Villa had better chances throughout the first half, Antonio Conte’s Tottenham charged away as Dejan Kulusevski scored early in the second half then Son struck twice in quick succession to make it 4-0 and seal his treble in style.

With their fourth-straight win Tottenham strengthen their grip on fourth, as they have 57 points, three more than Arsenal but they have played a game more than the Gunners.

Villa remain on 36 points and have now lost four games in a row and although Steven Gerrard’s side created plenty of chances, they once again looked suspect at the back.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Manchester City vs Liverpool: How to watch, stream link, team news 3 key battles which will decide Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League live! How to watch, TV channel, scores, stream links

Aston Villa vs Tottenham final score, stats

Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham

Goals scored: Son 3′, Kulusevski 50′, Son 66′, Son 71′

Shots: Aston Villa 19, Tottenham 11

Shots on target: Aston Villa 8, Tottenham 5

Possession: Aston Villa 52, Tottenham 48

Three things we learned from Aston Villa vs Tottenham

1. Kane, Son, Kulusevski make their mark once again: Kane and Son were unstoppable together but Kulusevski has been superb since he arrived in January. The trio have the perfect combination of power, pace and skill and they complement one another so well. Kane’s passing and flick ons often find the clever runs of Son and Kulusevski and they are ruthless when they get a chance. Tottenham’s defensive improvement has pushed them into the top four and it gives Kane, Son and Kulu more confidence to express themselves and take risks in the final third. After Jota, Mane and Salah, is this the best front three in the Premier League?

2. Wasteful Villa will frustrate Gerrard: They weren’t terrible and they created plenty of chances, especially in the first half. But that lack of cutting edge will frustrate Gerrard. He knows you must be ruthless and take chances when you’re on top in games. Villa don’t have that ruthless edge yet and Gerrard has already intimated he will find new players who have that extra quality this summer. Villa have lost four on the spin but they aren’t in danger of relegation and will finish in midtable. However, this group of players have their Aston Villa future to play for in the final seven games of the season.

3. Top four battle is perfectly poised: Spurs have dragged themselves back into contention ever since Antonio Conte lost it, big time, following their defeat away at Burnley in February. With Arsenal three points behind them, but with a game in-hand, the North London derby on May 12 is going to be epic. Manchester United and Wolves look like they are done and dusted, while West Ham are outsiders, so now it is all about Spurs and Arsenal going head-to-head for fourth. Right now, Spurs have the momentum but that one-off NLD is very likely to decide who gets to play in the Champions League next season.

Man of the Match: Heung min-Son – Scored his hat trick with three clinical finishes but a special word for Kulsevski who scored a crucial second and set Son up for his hat trick goal. Kane was excellent once again too. Also, Hugo Lloris kept Tottenham in it in the first half and was our MOM before Spurs’ second half surge.

Son scores early, but Villa rampant

Tottenham took the lead with the first real attack of the game as a long ball forward found Harry Kane and his shot was going wide, but it was blocked and bounced into the path of Son who drilled a low shot off the post and in.

After Spurs’ early goal Villa were rampant, as Jacob Ramsey and John McGinn both forced Hugo Lloris into saves. Danny Ings also went close and Ollie Watkins headed over.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

At the other end Sergio Reguilon, on as a sub for the injured Matt Doherty, saw his deflected shot saved by Emiliano Martinez. Right on half time Lloris again saved well as Philippe Coutinho’s in-swinging free kick almost snuck in at the near post.

Spurs catch Villa cold early in the half again

Just like they did in the first half, Tottenham scored early in the second half.

A long ball forward from Lloris was flicked on by Kane and Kulusevski took a few touches before sending a finish across goal and into the far bottom corner.

Ings went close to pulling a goal back but his curling effort flew just over, then Tottenham put their foot on the accelerator.

First Harry Kane found Son with a lovely pass and the South Korean star slotted home his second and Tottenham’s third. Then he completed his hat trick.

Kulusevski was played in down the right and waited for the perfect moment to play in Son who sealed his hat trick in style and gave Tottenham another comfortable win.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports