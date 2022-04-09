Aston Villa vs Tottenham: How to watch live, team news, stream link

By Apr 9, 2022, 6:15 AM EDT
0 Comments

Two teams swinging in different directions meet early Saturday in Birmingham when Aston Villa hosts Tottenham Hotspur (watch live, 7:30am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs have won three-straight matches under Antonio Conte, the latest a 5-1 demolition of Newcastle United, while Steven Gerrard’s Villans have authored three-consecutive losses.

The streaks have found Tottenham in fourth-place, ahead of North London rivals albeit with one more match played this Premier League season, while Villa has slipped into 11th place after one-goal losses to West Ham, Arsenal, and Wolves.

Those aren’t easy opponents but neither is Tottenham, and Conte has Harry Kane back to his very best. Villa no longer harbors European hopes under Gerrard but would like to rise above Crystal Palace and Leicester City to finish in the top half of the table ahead of the Liverpool legend’s first full season at Villa Park.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Tottenham.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

Danny Ings missed a game due to becoming Daddy Ings, but the new father should be ready to face Spurs. Lucas Digne hopes to return from illness while Kortney Hause (chest) and Marvelous Nakamba could be back.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Sergio Reguilon could return from a knee ailment but Oliver Skipp (groin), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), and Japhet Tanganga (knee) remain out of the lineup.

