Manchester City vs Liverpool is the game of the Premier League season at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) as the two title contenders collide in a pivotal clash.

This is the big one.

Manchester City sit top of the Premier League table but are just one point ahead of Liverpool with eight games of the season to go. Pep Guardiola’s reigning champs looked to be running away with the title this season but they’ve stumbled a little in recent weeks and Liverpool’s sensational form has set up this potential title decider. The big question for Guardiola is how much the absence of Ruben Dias will impact his side in this clash, plus who will he actually pick to start in midfield and attack? He is awash with options in those areas and only Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden seem like guaranteed starters right now. This is time for Pep Guardiola to prove, once again, just how good he is.

As for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, they are absolutely flying. They face Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Cup semifinal next weekend, plus could meet City in the UEFA Champions League final too, and Klopp relishes these challenges against Pep. In truth, there is a lot of respect between these two coaches and their teams are set up so differently with their style of play but both are brilliant. Liverpool have won 10 Premier League games on the spin heading into this clash and they’ve been grinding out wins in recent weeks to drag themselves back into the title conversation. Can Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane deliver one of their epic displays? They will have to if Liverpool are going to move above City and grab the initiative in the title race ahead of the final month or so of the season.

Liverpool have the slighter tougher run-in when it comes to the remaining fixtures but whoever wins this game will believe they can go on and win the title. We are truly lucky to be witnessing two of the greatest teams in Premier League history going head-to-head for the title.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Liverpool.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Ruben Dias remains out so John Stones and Aymeric Laporte are likely to line up at center back. The other dilemmas for Pep Guardiola are which of Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling or Riyad Mahrez will start. Champagne problems.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Klopp has no injury issues at all and he was able to rotate his team in the UEFA Champions League win at Benfica in midweek. Expect Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip to come back into the starting lineup.

