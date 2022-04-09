Manchester City vs Liverpool: Premier League odds for Sunday’s title tilt

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have had their say on Sunday’s massive Premier League tilt between Manchester City and Liverpool.

[ MORE: Premier League title race in focus | Man City-Liverpool history ]

Now what do the oddsmakers say ahead of the first- and second-place sides meeting at the Etihad Stadium (watch live, 11:30am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com)?

Man City vs Liverpool odds – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Man City’s bid to run its unbeaten streak against Liverpool to five wins will pay out +100 for a win and +260 for a draw on Sunday, as Guardiola’s men aim to build on two blowout wins and two draws in their last four versus the Reds.

A Liverpool win would deliver the wagerer +245.

How slim are the differences between Man City and Liverpool? Man City is considered the PointsBet favorites to win the Champions League at +175 and the second-favorite is Liverpool at … +185.

