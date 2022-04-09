Southampton vs Chelsea final score: Fired-up Blues hammer Saints

Chelsea hammered Southampton 6-0 at St Mary’s as Thomas Tuchel’s side reacted emphatically to their recent defeats.

The reigning European champions were 4-0 up at half time as they ran riot, with Timo Werner and Mason Mount both scoring twice, plus Kai Havertz and Marcos Alonso also got in on the act as Southampton made a string of defensive mistakes.

With the win Chelsea move on to 62 points and strengthen their grip on a top four finish, as Tuchel’s side warmed up nicely for their big UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg at Real Madrid.

Southampton have now lost four of their last five and are limping towards the end of the season.

Southampton vs Chelsea final score, stats

Southampton 0-6 Chelsea

Goals scored: Alonso 8′, Mount 16′, Werner 21′, Havertz 31′, Werner 49′, Mount 54′

Shots: Southampton 4, Chelsea 24

Shots on target: Southampton 1, Chelsea 14

Possession: Southampton 29, Chelsea 71

Three things we learned from Southampton vs Chelsea

1. Chelsea show incredible reaction: Thomas Tuchel said he wanted to see a reaction from his Chelsea side after they lost to Brentford and Real Madrid in the last week, conceding seven goals in the process. My word, did he get it. Chelsea were fired-up from the first minute and never looked like losing this game. They were in total control, won individual battles and were ruthless in front of goal. They could have even scored more. Chelsea were threatening a result like this as they had lots of chances against Real Madrid in midweek too. Finally it all came together and this was the perfect result ahead of a massive game at Real Madrid.

2. Defensive mistakes creep back in for Saints: This was yet another horrendous defensive display from Southampton as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side imploded. It wasn’t another 9-0 but it could have been. Easily. Goalkeeper Fraser Forster was their best player and made three fine stops, plus Chelsea hit the woodwork twice. Saints’ high-pressing tactics never got going at all because they made so many huge individual defensive mistakes. Salisu and Ward-Prowse were to blame in the first half and Saints were just all over the place with huge gaps in midfield. This was horrendous and in many ways more shocking than the 9-0 results because you couldn’t see this coming.

3. Speedy attack, wing backs the way to go for Blues: Timo Werner stretched Southampton and wing backs Loftus-Cheek (who did well in an unusual position) and Marcos Alonso had a field day. Having a fluid attacking unit which can drag teams all over the place is the way to go for Chelsea, as that gets the best out of the marauding wing backs and knits everything together.

Man of the Match: Mason Mount – Two goals and an assist and the England international oozed class throughout.

Chelsea fly out of the traps

Timo Werner had the first big chance of the game but his low effort hit the post, as both teams went for it early on.

Werner then headed against the bar from six yards out as Chelsea should have been ahead, but soon they were.

A ball into the box was brilliantly flicked on by Mason Mount and Alonso was on hand to slam home and put Chelsea 1-0 up.

James Ward-Prowse whipped in a free kick which just went wide but soon it was 2-0. The ball found Mount on the edge of the box and he drilled a low shot home to double Chelsea’s lead.

Away side rack up the score

It was nearly 3-0 as Alonso set up Werner but his shot was brilliantly saved by Fraser Forster, but then Werner did make it 3-0 as Ward-Prowse’s awful header back towards his own goal was straight to the German striker who raced in on goal and finished.

It was 4-0 before the break as another huge defensive mistake, this time from Mohammed Salisu, allowed Werner in and his shot hit the post (again) but Havertz was on hand to finish the rebound.

Forster made two superb stops before the break to keep the score down further, as Saints changed their formation and brought on Yan Valery to try and shore things up.

Goals keep on coming

At the start of the second half Chelsea made it 5-0 as N’Golo Kante ran free and tried to chip Forster. He saved it but the ball fell straight to Werner who scored his second.

Che Adams should have pulled one back for Saints but Edouard Mendy saved well, then Chelsea went 6-0 up.

Alonso’s cross found half time sub Christian Pulisic and his shot was saved, but Mount was on hand to score his second.

Alonso flashed another just wide late on as Southampton prayed for the full time whistle and made it with just six goals conceded. It could have been a lot more.

