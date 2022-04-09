Watford vs Leeds, live! Score, updates, how to watch, live stream, lineups

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Watford vs Leeds: The Hornets would make the Premier League relegation battle incredibly interesting if they can beat Jesse Marsch’s side at Vicarage Road on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Watford (22 points – 19th place) are within striking distance of safety, thanks to Everton’s prolonged swoon, heading into their first of three remaining must-win games against other sides currently in the bottom-five (they’ll probably still need another three or four points to make a run at 17th). It’s been virtually impossible for Watford to piece together any momentum this season, as they have only managed to avoid defeat in back-to-back games once in 30 games this season (Sept. 18 and 25).

As for Leeds, fortunes have already begun to turn around (2W-1D-0L in their last three Premier League games) since Marsh replaced Marcelo Bielsa last month. Not only are they defending better (1.33 goals conceded per game, compared to 2.29 the first 28 games this season), but they’re putting the ball in the back of the net at a much higher rate as well (2 goals scored per game, compared to 1.04 the first 28 games).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Watford vs Leeds this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Watford vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Watford team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Nicolas Nkoulou (fitness), Kwaadwo Baah (ankle)

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 The Hornets are unchanged from last time out in the @premierleague.#WATLEE pic.twitter.com/nuusCpqLSM — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 9, 2022

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Patrick Bamford (foot), Tyler Roberts (thigh), Junior Firpo (knee), Jamie Shackleton (calf)

📋 Jesse makes one change against Watford, as Robin Koch comes in for Adam Forshaw pic.twitter.com/61Tk7vvzgr — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 9, 2022

