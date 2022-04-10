Much like Pep Guardiola, his counterpart on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp was almost exclusively delighted with Liverpool’s performance and efforts as they played the defending Premier League champions to a thrilling 2-2 draw.

[ MORE: Leeds 2-1 Norwich recap & highlights ]

Below is live reaction from Manchester after Man City vs Liverpool, as the Jurgen Klopp and the Reds neither gained nor lost ground on Guardiola and Co., now knowing they are not currently in control of their own destiny…

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, on the game, the occasion, the result…

“It was an intense one. The best description I have is it’s like a boxing fight — if you put down your arms for a second, you get a massive knock, and that’s what happened to both teams. ”

Jurgen Klopp, on his team’s tactical improvement…

“I really think we are a step further than we were a year or so ago, in possession. That’s what we have to do in these games. … I would have loved [to create chances] more often, but obviously the inensity was crazy. You could see that both teams needed a deep breath, and then go again.

“When we defend them well in half-spaces, [Jordan] Henderson stepped up or Thiago [Alcantara] stepped up, and they passed back. When we didn’t do that, it was just like a set-piece, they were chipping the balls behind our line, and then it’s hard to have a high line. Without pressure on the ball, you can’t have a high line. I think they were a bit more direct than they usually are, but why not? Oh, why not? It’s allowed, and I’m fine with the game.”

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, on the spectacle of a Premier League title showdown…

“Very intense game. They are very good and playing at home. We tried to do our best, but we felt at the end we could have done a little better. They had their chances and we had ours, too. We were fighting until the end.

“We tried to condition their game the way they wanted, but they are obviously very good at what they do so it’s not easy. You know, sooner or later, you can steal one or two balls and it’s a football game, so you need to take advantage of your chances.

“We were losing so we needed to change a little bit, and it’s nice to have a break to go again [at halftime]. We had a very good beginning. It’s a draw in the end, and now we need to believe from here until the end.

“That’s why you play football, for these types of games that are very important and very decisive. We wanted to win this game, but it was not possible so we have to keep believing.”

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson, on the challenge of going to the Etihad …

“It was tiring. It was hard work, of course, we knew it would be. It’s going to be tough coming here, they’re a fantastic team and we needed to give it everything if we wanted to get something out of the game. We managed to do that in the end, but to be honest, we wanted to come here and get three points.

“A lot of positives to take, but things can improve on and do better as well.”

…

“Mixed emotions, I think. Obviously Manchester City are a fantastic team and created so many chances that they could obviously win the game. I think we showed great resilience to come back twice from going behind. There’s a lot of positives to take from the game, and I think in normal circumstances, coming to the Etihad and getting a point isn’t too bad.

“But, where we are in the season and how many games are left, we wanted to come here and win, so a little bit of disappointment, but that’s football.”

Follow @AndyEdMLS