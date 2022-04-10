Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall announced himself to anyone who’s failed to notice his emergency, getting a highlight-reel worthy assist and goal in the first half of Leicester City’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Leicester breaches the 40-point mark and sits ninth on the Premier League table, leaving Palace three points back in 10th.

Ademola Lookman scored Leicester’s other goal and Wilfried Zaha nabbed Palace’s goal after having two penalties turned away by Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester vs Crystal Palace final score, stats

Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1

Goals scored: Lookman (39′), Dewsbury-Hall (45′), Zaha (65′)

Shots: Leicester City 12, Crystal Palace 11

Shots on target: Leicester City 3, Crystal Palace 3

Possession: Leicester City 50, Crystal Palace 50

Three things we learned from Leicester vs Crystal Palace

1. Dewsbury-Hall dares Foxes to dream of his potential: We had yet to see Leicester breakout player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall really show off his offensive chops in the Premier League, though a goal against Napoli in the Europa League was a proper preview. But his assist on Ademola Lookman’s opener was inch-perfect and still, somehow, will take a backseat to his smashing goal to make it 2-0. First PL goals are almost always memorable but this was special stuff.

2. Penalty drama gives Palace route back (twice… or thrice?): Youri Tielemans gave away a penalty — well-won, it must be said — and Palace had a chance to pull within one only to see Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel save Wilfried Zaha. Yet Caglar Soyuncu had entered the box early and cleared the rebound to boot, giving Zaha another chance at the spot. He was saved by Schmeichel again! But Zaha headed that rebound into the goal and it was 2-1 ahead of the final 25 minutes

3. Leicester will wonder… At the end of this season, should the Foxes not reach the Europa League through winning the Conference League, Brendan Rodgers seems likely to be able to make a strong case that injuries and nothing else cost his club their place in Europe. And maybe one injury in particular. Wesley Fofana, the club’s 21-year-old star center back, has now played in four matches this season since returning from a grotesque preseason injury. Here they are, listed:

2-1 second-leg loss at Stade Rennais in the Conference League Round of 16, sealing advancement with goal

1-1 draw at Manchester United in the Premier League

0-0 draw vs PSV Eindhoven in Conference League quarterfinals

2-1 win vs Palace on Sunday

The Foxes’ 40 points are good for ninth but extremely unlikely to be a springboard into the top seven, and Rodgers’ men need to beat PSV Eindhoven away on Thursday just to reach the UECL semifinal stage.

Man of the Match: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall puts it on a platter, Lookman eats it up

A Palace turnover quickly became Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s stage, and Leicester’s breakthrough player cut a scintillating entry pass to Ademola Lookman.

Don’t get it wrong — Lookman still had quite a bit to do, and he did it well to give the Foxes a fair lead.

Dewsbury-Hall adds screamer to Rivaldo-esque first half

Here’s the goal. My goodness.