Leicester vs Crystal Palace, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Leicester vs Crystal Palace: The Foxes and Eagles are set for an almighty, in-form mid-table scrap when they meet at the King Power Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

LEICESTER vs CRYSTAL PALACE STREAM LIVE

Heading into matchweek 32, there’s virtually nothing to separate Crystal Palace (37 points – 9th place) and Leicester (37 points – 10th place), aside from the two games in hand which the Foxes possess. That fact makes Sunday’s trip to the East Midlands an even more important one for Crystal Palace, as they attempt to hold off five sides all currently within four points. They’ll be full of confidence after hammering Arsenal 3-0 at Selhurst Park on Monday, stretching their unbeaten run to five games (3W-2D-0L) in the process.

Leicester, meanwhile, are in the midst of a strong five-game run of their own (3W-1D-1L) after pulling out of a lengthy slump that lasted nearly four months (3W-4D-7L in their previous 14 games). Defensively, Brendan Rodgers’ side has been hugely improved (multiple goals conceded just once in five games, compared to four times in the preceding five).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Crystal Palace this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Jamie Vardy (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Danny Ward (knee)

Seven changes for the Foxes in #LeiCry 📝 pic.twitter.com/PdaW6J31ME — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 10, 2022

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Michael Olise (foot), Nathan Ferguson (hamstring)

