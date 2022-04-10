Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester City vs Liverpool is the game of the Premier League season at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) as the two title contenders collide in a pivotal clash.

This is the big one.

Liverpool have the slighter tougher run-in when it comes to the remaining fixtures but whoever wins this game will believe they can go on and win the title. We are truly lucky to be witnessing two of the greatest teams in Premier League history going head-to-head for the title.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Liverpool.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Online:

On-site: Joe Prince-Wright will be reporting live from the Etihad Stadium, Stream via NBCSports.com On-site: Joe Prince-Wright will be reporting live from the Etihad Stadium, here

Manchester City vs Liverpool live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at the Etihad

FULL TIME: And breath. Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool. What a game. I didn’t want it to end! I guess Manchester City will see that as a better point than Liverpool but City had big chances to win it. The gap is still just one point at the top of the table.

Riyad Mahrez with a huge chance to win it, but he chips it up and over the bar. Wow.

90th minute, and Mahrez curls a free kick from distance just off target. Looked like it clipped the outside of the post.

Luis Diaz on for Liverpool. Riyad Mahrez on for City. This is all getting rather tense now.

Salah curls wide, then Jesus fires wide with De Bruyne wanting the ball pulled back. This is end-to-end.

NO GOAL! Raheem Sterling finished but he was just offside. After a VAR check, the goal is disallowed. Still 2-2. This game is chaos.

CHANCE! Salah has taken over this game now. He flicks it through to Jota but his shot is saved by Ederson. It’s all Liverpool. City haven’t got going in the second half.

Salah plays a perfect ball to the birthday boy Sadio Mane and makes it 2-2 less than a minute into the half! @LFCUSA 📺: @USA_Network & @Telemundo #MCILIV | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/j9o14Vbv0u — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 10, 2022

GOALLL! What a start to the second half. Sadio Mane makes it 2-2 inside the first minute. Mohamed Salah with a brilliant turn and pass for the assists and Mane slams home. So easy for Liverpool to carve through City there. What. A. Game.

🚨GOALLL! It’s Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool already. Wow. This game is nuts. WATCH LIVE + Analysis here ➡️ https://t.co/bcyZmcpnvO From the Etihad, my thoughts on this amazing #MCFC v #LFC clash👇 pic.twitter.com/kF963pAkeZ — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 10, 2022

HALF TIME: Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool – What a breathtaking first half. City went ahead through De Bruyne, then Jota equalized after a classy move. However, City were much better as the half wore on and Gabriel Jesus deservedly has them ahead. Wow. Some times the big games don’t deliver but this one has. Big time. We get another 45 minutes of this!? Time to refresh your popcorn, folks…

Aymeric Laporte with one of the best last-ditch tackles you will ever see to deny Diogo Jota. How did he do that!? All came from a moment of hesitation from Rodri, as Liverpool remain dangerous on the break.

What a game. You can’t take your eyes off of this. You just can’t. Every time I look down to type in this in the press box I have to look back up. It’s chaos.

GOALLL! What a ball from Joao Cancelo, and Jesus stays onside to tap home at the back post. 2-1 to Manchester City! They deserve that lead. They’ve been excellent. Especially Cancelo.

CLOSE! Joao Cancelo smashes a low shot which take a nick and hits the outside of the post. City getting a lot of joy when they’re playing more direct behind Alexander-Arnold and Robertson.

WIDE! Joao Cancelo played in over the top and he does superbly to tee up Kevin de Bruyne, but his shot clips the outside of the post.

City cranking through the gears here as a ball is whipped over but John Stones can’t get on the end of it. Liverpool looking a real threat on the break.

Ederson, under no real pressure, almost walks the ball into his own net. Jota was so close to deflecting it in. Huge sighs of relief here among the home fans.

What a start to the game! It took less than 10 minutes for Liverpool to find their equalizer through Jota! 📺: @USA_Network & @Telemundo #MCILIV | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/TTQLEjiazw — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 10, 2022

GOALLL! 1-1! Jota finishes off after a lovely cross from Robertson is knocked back brilliantly by Alexander-Arnold. What a start. This huge game is delivering early!

GOALLL! 1-0! Manchester City! Kevin de Bruyne’s shot took a huge deflection off Joel Matip and flew in off the far post. City are rampant. What a start to this game.

🔵🔥 Moments after Raheem Sterling was denied by Alisson, Kevin de Bruyne puts Manchester City ahead early! Huge deflection on his shot, but the majority of fans here inside the Etihad Stadium do not care. Wow. What a start.#MCFC 1-0 #LFC #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/pDh8O44hex — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 10, 2022

SAVE! Alisson does superbly to deny Raheem Sterling, who was clean through and six yards out, but the Liverpool goalkeeper stood tall to deny him.

Gabriel Jesus has started on the right, Raheem Sterling through the middle and Phil Foden is on the left. Intriguing. Sterling seems to be focused on Joel Matip.

KICK OFF: We are underway in an absolutely massive game.

🔵🔴🙌 It’s go time here at the Etihad Stadium! WATCH LIVE + Analysis here ➡️ https://t.co/aa3AXYSowm Here are my thoughts ahead of this massive #MCFC v #LFC clash 👇 pic.twitter.com/U7R3yhC2ra — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 10, 2022

Will Raheem Sterling be the difference? Our crew break it down.

Will Sterling be the difference maker today for Manchester City? #MCILIV | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/8OPaUGUJZ9 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 10, 2022

Are amazing TV crew are here for this huge game, and so too is Danny Cardenas. He flew in from Washington D.C. overnight and is fired up.

🙌🇺🇸 Lovely to meet Danny Cardenas (@DRCxGaming) before the game here at the Etihad! Flew over last minute from Washington DC to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool. Fair play! 👏 #MCFC #LFC #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/71VjB75Ndp — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 10, 2022

City are out nice and early to warm up. A ripple of applause from the home fans. Tension is hanging in the air.

The team news is pretty interesting here… Liverpool go with Jota, Mane and Salah up top. That’s been their best front three all season. Man City go with Raheem Sterling, Foden and De Bruyne up top. Grealish and Mahrez are on the bench.

Welcome to the Etihad Stadium! Great atmosphere building.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

Ruben Dias remains out so John Stones and Aymeric Laporte start at center back. Pep Guardiola starts Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling in attack.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

Klopp has no injury issues at all and he was able to rotate his team in the UEFA Champions League win at Benfica in midweek. Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip to come back into the starting lineup as Jota, Mane and Salah start in attack.

🔴 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🔴 Our line-up to face @ManCity this afternoon 👊#MCILIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 10, 2022

PREVIEW

Manchester City sit top of the Premier League table but are just one point ahead of Liverpool with eight games of the season to go. Pep Guardiola’s reigning champs looked to be running away with the title this season but they’ve stumbled a little in recent weeks and Liverpool’s sensational form has set up this potential title decider. The big question for Guardiola is how much the absence of Ruben Dias will impact his side in this clash, plus who will he actually pick to start in midfield and attack? He is awash with options in those areas and only Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden seem like guaranteed starters right now. This is time for Pep Guardiola to prove, once again, just how good he is.

As for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, they are absolutely flying. They face Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Cup semifinal next weekend, plus could meet City in the UEFA Champions League final too, and Klopp relishes these challenges against Pep. In truth, there is a lot of respect between these two coaches and their teams are set up so differently with their style of play but both are brilliant. Liverpool have won 10 Premier League games on the spin heading into this clash and they’ve been grinding out wins in recent weeks to drag themselves back into the title conversation. Can Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane deliver one of their epic displays? They will have to if Liverpool are going to move above City and grab the initiative in the title race ahead of the final month or so of the season.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports