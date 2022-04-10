Manchester City vs Liverpool: Premier League odds for Sunday’s title tilt

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have had their say on Sunday’s massive Premier League tilt between Manchester City and Liverpool.

[ MORE: Premier League title race in focus | Man City-Liverpool history ]

Now what do the oddsmakers say ahead of the first- and second-place sides meeting at the Etihad Stadium (watch live, 11:30am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com)?

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Man City vs Liverpool odds – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Man City’s bid to run its unbeaten streak against Liverpool to five wins will pay out +100 for a win and +260 for a draw on Sunday, as Guardiola’s men aim to build on two blowout wins and two draws in their last four versus the Reds.

A Liverpool win would deliver the wagerer +245.

How slim are the differences between Man City and Liverpool? Man City is considered the PointsBet favorites to win the Champions League at +175 and the second-favorite is Liverpool at … +185.

Latest USMNT news Christian Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform in Chelsea rout? USMNT, Dortmund star Gio Reyna injured (again) in 1st minute World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...

Follow @NicholasMendola