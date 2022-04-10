Norwich vs Burnley, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Norwich City won’t be safe if it beats Burnley at Carrow Road on Sunday, but it can essentially kiss its Premier League status goodbye with a loss to the Clarets (watch live, 9am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Norwich is seven points back of safety with eight matches left on their PL docket, six behind Burnley in a relegation picture enlivened by Everton’s freefall.

The Canaries have lost 20 of their 30 PL matches this season, winning just four times while scoring 18 goals and conceding a league-worst 63 times. They have not won since January 21 and last week’s draw at Brighton and Hove Albion was their first point since February. Norwich is currently winless in eight matches.

Burnley’s played one fewer match than their Sunday hosts but is coming off a thrilling 3-2 win over Everton that pushes it a point behind the Toffees. Just one of Burnley’s four wins has come away from Turf Moor and the Clarets and Canaries drew the reverse fixture in October at Turf Moor.

That 0-0 draw represented Norwich’s first point of the season and both teams’ first clean sheets of the campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Norwich vs Burnley.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Norwich vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup

Josh Sargent is out, while Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele, and Ozan Kabak are out of the lineup. Brandon Williams, Max Aarons and Lukas Rupp are on the bench.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 ▪️ Dowell replaces Gilmour

▪️ Aarons, Williams, Rupp on the bench

▪️ Tomkinson and Kamara make way#NCFC | #NORBUR pic.twitter.com/XEFscCdhyv — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 10, 2022

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup

The Clarets would love to get Ben Mee back, but the Burnley leader remains out along with Erik Pieters and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

