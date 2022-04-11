Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Police are investigating an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Manchester United star has apologized after he appeared to throw the phone of a young fan to the floor.

Ronaldo, 37, was limping off the pitch at Goodison Park on Saturday following United’s 1-0 defeat to Everton.

Home fans gathered around the tunnel to taunt United’s players after the loss, with one young fan filming close to Ronaldo with his phone.

The Portuguese star lashed out, knocking the phone out of the fans’ hand, as he then walked off down the tunnel.

What next?

According to Merseyside Police, via the Daily Telegraph, the incident is being investigated. It is believed they will speak to Cristiano Ronaldo as part of those investigations, while they are also looking at CCTV footage to see if Ronaldo committed a crime.

Late Saturday Ronaldo issued the following apology on his Instagram account:

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

It has since been reported by the Liverpool Echo that the Everton fan involved was 14-year-old Jake Kelly, who is autistic, as his mother spoke to the newspaper and said the following:

“He’s really upset about it, and it’s completely put him off going to the game again. This is the first football game he’s been to and this has happened.”

What happened?

You can see footage of the incident in full here:

Another angle has emerged of the incident between Cristiano Ronaldo and a fan, the forward is currently under review by the Merseyside Police and has since apologised. (via @dominothement) pic.twitter.com/lkT5hfxL2Q — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 10, 2022

الاسطورة كريستيانو والمشجع من زاوية أخرى. pic.twitter.com/PE1LahZpms — عالم كريستيانو (@c7world) April 9, 2022

