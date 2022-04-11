Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MANCHESTER — Manchester City vs Liverpool was all a whirl. A brilliant, nauseating, gripping rollercoaster that nobody wanted to get off.

How lucky are we to witness this?

The flares. The noise. The stakes. Blue. Red. Manchester. Liverpool. The title.

Most of the time these games billed as the biggest of the season don’t deliver. There is almost exhaustion by the time kick off arrives. The constant opinions. Previews. Debates. Lineup predictions. Stats. All of that can be too much and the game suffers.

But Manchester City vs Liverpool did deliver. Big time.

In the Etihad press box I made enough guttural roars of disbelief to suggest a Sasquatch was in the vicinity.

The pulsating action on the pitch perfectly depicted why both these teams are brilliant in their own right and also underlined their credentials to win this Premier League title this season.

With seven games to go just one points separates them as City lead Liverpool. Since the start of the 2018-19 season City have won 339 points to Liverpool’s 338 from 145 games. City have won three of the last four titles, with Liverpool winning the other. They cannot be separated.

This was a game for the ages. Between teams, and managers, for the ages.

Sometimes theres’s a 90 minutes of football which perfectly sums up the beauty of both teams. Their rivalry. Their individual brilliance. Their drive.

This was it.

30 years from now somebody will say ‘do you remember how good those Manchester City vs Liverpool battles were?’ You’ll say yes. Then show them highlights of this game on your floating iPhone.

Both teams went for it. Neutrals and fans of both teams loved every single second.

This was pure Premier League. Pure rivalry. Pure sport.

It doesn’t really get any better than this. 2-2 was the final score, by the way. But that doesn’t really matter.

With the subplots swirling, both teams are desperate to dominate the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League this season, and for years to come.

The best thing about this? They play again in the FA Cup semifinal next weekend.

Like all great rivalries they clash at key moments in key games at the end of a season.

Manchester City vs Liverpool. Pep Guardiola vs Jurgen Klopp. Blue vs Red. Manchester vs Liverpool.

No matter way you want to break this rivalry down, it delivered on every single level in this game.

