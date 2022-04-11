Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our latest player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars are clicking through the gears as we enter the final few months of the campaign.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Stars from Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham dominate the upper echelons of our list, as plenty of the megastars are really finding their best form as we enter the business end of the season.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and a few upsets, this is proving to be one heck of a season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

Premier League player Power Rankings – April 11, 2022

1. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Even

2. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Even

3. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – Up 2

4. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham) – Up 3

5. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Up 1

6. Christian Eriksen (Brentford) – Down 3

7. Phil Foden (Man City) – New entry

8. Alisson (Liverpool) – Down 4

9. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) – New entry

10. Ivan Toney (Brentford) – Even

11. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Down 3

12. Mason Mount (Chelsea) – New entry

13. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – New entry

14. Bryan Mbuemo (Brentford) – Up 3

15. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – Even

16. Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) – Even

17. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) – New entry

18. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 4

19. James Maddison (Leicester) – New entry

20. Raphinha (Leeds) – New entry

Follow @JPW_NBCSports