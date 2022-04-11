Real Madrid vs Chelsea promises to be an epic UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday (live, 3pm ET) in the Spanish capital.

With Real leading 3-1 from the first leg following a Karim Benzema hat trick/masterclass in west London, the reigning European champions need to score early and hope Real aren’t at their clinical best like they were last week.

The teams squared off in the semifinals last season, as Christian Pulisic was the star and Chelsea ended up beating Real Madrid and won the trophy. They will need another heroic display from Pulisic, and others, to overturn this deficit in the Santiago Bernabeu but at least away goals no longer count.

Chelsea created lots of chances in the first leg against Real Madrid, especially in the second half, so that will give them hope. Also, they will take confidence and positive momentum from their 6-0 hammering of Southampton at the weekend. Thomas Tuchel was delighted with that reaction but he’s already said he feels that this tie against Real is over and Chelsea won’t make it through. Perhaps that’s a message to fire his team up? Thomas, you rascal. He also said Chelsea need a “fantastic script” if they are to get past Real.

As for Real, well, they oozed class and showed off all of their experience at Stamford Bridge with Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Luka Modric and Benzema brilliant through the spine of the time. The La Liga leaders are a solid, efficient outfit under Carlo Ancelotti and they will look to punish any Chelsea mistake. There were many of those mistakes in the first leg and Chelsea have to be solid and focused if they’re going to have any chance of reaching the Champions League semifinals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Real Madrid vs Chelsea.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday, April 12

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Ben Chilwell is out for the season while Callum Hudson-Odoi is out with an Achilles issue and Romelu Lukaku is out with an injury. Ross Barkley is out due to sickness, while Cesar Azpilicueta has recovered from a positive COVID-19 test.

Projected lineup (4-3-2-1): Mendy; James, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovavic, Kante; Pulisic, Mount; Havertz

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup options

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard is out after undergoing ankle surgery, while Luka Jovic and Isco are also out and center back Eder Militao is suspended. Real rested several starters and beat Getafe 2-0 in La Liga at the weekend, so Ancelotti will bring back his best XI to reach the Champions League final four.

Projected lineup (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius

Real Madrid v Chelsea odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

(+140) Real Madrid vs Chelsea (+185). Draw: +250

