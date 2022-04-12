Europa League, Conference League quarters: Schedule, how to watch live

By Apr 12, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Round of 16 is here and there are some intriguing clashes across the two competitions, where West Ham United and Leicester City are the two remaining Premier League teams in play for silverware.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores

The Hammers beat six-time Europa League winners Sevilla in the last 16 and are now 1-1 after 90 minutes against Ligue 1 powers Olympique Lyon. A win in the second leg means a match-up with Barcelona.

As for Leicester City, they beat French side Rennes 2-0 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League tie and finished off the job in France. Now they’ve got to beat PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands after drawing 0-0 at the King Power Stadium.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Elsewhere in the Europa League draw Barcelona faces Eintracht Frankfurt, while Glasgow Rangers meets Braga and Atalanta scraps with RB Leipzig. That means three USMNT players — James Sands, Tyler Adams, and Timothy Chandler — are on one side of the bracket. Another, Sergino Dest, is with Barcelona.

Below is a look at the schedule in full, how to watch, odds, and more.

How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League

Date: Knockout round – Mar. 9/10 and Mar. 17
How to watch: Paramount+
Live updates: UEL here at NBCSports.com

2021-22 Europa League schedule

2021-22 Europa League quarterfinal first legs

RB Leipzig 1-1 Atalanta
West Ham 1-1 Lyon
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona
Braga 1-0 Rangers

2021-22 Europa League quarterfinal second legs

Atalanta vs RB Leipzig — 12:45pm ET Thursday
Lyon vs West Ham — 3pm ET Thursday
Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt — 3pm ET Thursday
Rangers vs Braga — 3pm ET Thursday

2021-22 Europa League semifinal draw

Eintracht Frankfurt – Barcelona winner vs West Ham – Lyon winner

Braga – Rangers winner vs RB Leipzig – Atalanta winner

2021-22 Europa Conference League schedule

2021-22 Europa Conference League quarterfinal first legs

Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia Prague
Bodo/Glimt 2-1 AS Roma
Marseille 2-1 PAOK
Leicester City 0-0 PSV Eindhoven

2021-22 Europa Conference League quarterfinal second legs

PSV Eindhoven vs Leicester City– 12:45pm ET Thursday
AS Roma vs Bodo/Glimt — 3pm ET Thursday
PAOK vs Marseille — 3pm ET Thursday
Slavia Prague vs Feyenoord — 3pm ET Thursday

2021-22 Europa Conference League semifinal draw

Leicester City vs PSV Eindhoven winner vs Bodo/Glimt vs AS Roma winner

Feyenoord vs Slavia Prague winner vs Marseille vs PAOK winner

Europa League odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. 

Barcelona +175
RB Leipzig +300
West Ham +500
Atalanta +550
Lyon +1000
Eintracht Frankfurt +1400
Glasgow Rangers +1400
Braga +3300