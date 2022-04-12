Liverpool vs Benfica, live! Score, updates, how to watch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool vs Benfica: The Reds will continue their UEFA Champions League quest by simply hoping to avoid a huge letdown when their Portuguese visitors arrive to Anfield for a Wednesday second leg.

The quest is simple, but not easy: Don’t blow it.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Benfica 3-1 in the first leg and it wasn’t particularly close. In fact, the Reds could’ve exited the Estadio da Luz with a massive first-leg lead if it wasn’t for what’s become a troubling habit of giving up a batch of big chances in a short period of time.

The Reds will also have to navigate the emotions that came from failing to beat Manchester City at the weekend in a 2-2 draw that dampened their title hopes. And Klopp will have to handle a second leg with an eye on sealing their semifinal space against Villarreal while also having the squad ready for an FA Cup semifinal with Man City at the weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Benfica vs Liverpool.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

None.

Benfica team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Haris Seferovic (leg), Rodrigo Pinho (knee), Lucas Verissimo (knee)

Liverpool vs Benfica odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool (-375) | Draw (+520) | Benfica (+900)

How to watch Liverpool vs Benfica live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: Paramount+

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

