Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, how to watch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City promises to be an epic UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Wednesday (live, 3pm ET) at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Pep Guardiola against Diego Simeone is not only a clash of styles but also a clash between two of the best managers of the last few decades. If not two of the best managers ever.

[ LIVE: Updates from UCL games ]

Manchester City have looked imperious in Europe so far this season and they are the favorites to go one step further than last season and win their first-ever Champions League trophy, but a 1-0 lead after 90 minutes isn’t as inspiring as City fans would like.

With the Premier League title race pushing them all the way as they battle with Liverpool, Guardiola is still trying to win the treble and they also face Liverpool in the FA Cup semifinals at the weekend. Atleti knows its has to score but it will sit back and try to frustrate City. Will Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, and Riyad Mahrez be able to unlock this stubborn Atleti defense?

On the other side of things, Guardiola has been waxing lyrical about the technical quality of Simeone’s side, especially when they launch attacks and get into the final third. Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann have found form in recent months, while Luis Suarez remains dangerous off the bench. Atletico are the reigning Spanish champions but they haven’t been in the La Liga title race this season. However, they look set for a top four finish and seem to thrive in these kinds of situations where most people expect them to come up short.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester City.

Atletico Madrid team news, injuries, lineup

Star center back Jose Gimenez is out after being injured in the win against Alaves at the weekend, which is a huge blow for Simeone. Mexico star Hector Herrera is also out.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

Center back Ruben Dias could finally be back from a thigh injury? Maybe, but Cole Palmer continues to struggle with a foot and ankle issue as the only other injury concern at City.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

(-300) Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid (+850). Draw: +400

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City live, stream link, and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Wednesday

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Follow @JPW_NBCSports